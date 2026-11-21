From scrum dominance to an absent head coach and a crocodile roll, the game in Dublin had it all.

The Springboks secured a losing bonus point during their 20-17 defeat to Ireland in Dublin, allowing them to still finish top of the Nations Championship Southern Hempisphere table before the finals next weekend.

They will play against either England or France next Sunday evening.

South Africa needed just one point on the table, after New Zealand’s crushing 37-12 defeat to England earlier in the day.

Here are four takeaways from the match in Dublin.

Scrum dominance

The Springboks’ 24-13 win over Ireland at the same venue last year was driven largely by their incredible scrum dominance.

They won six scrum penalties and were awarded a penalty try after smashing through the Irish pack.

South Africa dominated the set-piece again, with a penalty from their first scrum and their first try coming from a scrum driven over the line.

But the dominance was not as great as last year, and not enough to affect the result.

Poor Springbok defence

The Springbok defence was very leaky, especially in the first half, as the physicality of the Irish side (backline as well as the forwards) appeared to surprise the South Africans.

Missed tackles by Damian Willemse and Canan Moodie directly led to Ireland’s first and third tries, while there was just about no cover defence for the Irish try in between.

The hosts muscled over the gain line and slipped tackles far too often.

Leadership group without Rassie

Head coach Rassie Erasmus’ six-match ban meant he had to watch the game from his hotel, though he held a live-stream with fans.

His absence meant the assistant coaches and players’ leadership group had to step up.

They will be proud of how they adapted to fullback Damian Willemse’s injury, shuffling players around the field.

But the lineouts were below par and the team could not adapt their strategy to Ireland’s breakdown dominance, nor did they alter their kicking plan when that failed them.

Referees under the microscope

Erasmus’ scathing critique of the TMO’s officiating last week’s game centred around what he claimed were 17 missed illegal tackles.

France-born English referee Christophe Ridley and English TMO Ian Tempest would be under the microscope in Dublin, hoping to avoid the controversy their colleagues suffered last week.

Ryan Baird’s head collision with Malcolm Marx was ruled an accident.

The greatest incident happened late in the game when Dan Sheehan was guilty of a crocodile roll on Marco van Staden, who subsequently made a dangerous cleanout.

Both received yellow cards.

Ridley was otherwise consistent in his officiating across most departments, including the fiercely contested breakdown battle, which Ireland had the better of.