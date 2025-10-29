OPINION: SA Rugby right to cash in on ‘Greatest Rivalry Tour’

The Springboks and All Blacks are reviving traditional tours, with South Africa hosting in 2026 and New Zealand in 2030.

I think SA Rugby are right to cash in on “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tour” with a fourth Test against the All Blacks at a neutral venue, especially now while things are in such a good position financially.

The Boks and All Blacks will be reviving their traditional tours, which last took place in 1994 and 1996, and will see New Zealand tour South Africa next year, playing in three Tests, while also facing the country’s top franchise teams, the Stormers, Bulls, Sharks and Lions.

However, a fourth Test has been added to the schedule and will be played at a yet to be decided venue, with Ireland’s Croke Park, England’s Twickenham and even a venue in the USA, the options on the table.

The fourth Test is an obvious cash grab by both unions, and I am all for it — unlike my colleague Jacques van der Westhuyzen who has a very different take on the fourth Test at a neutral venue — because why not cash in on the current popularity of both sides while things are going well.

Successful period

Arguably, this is the most successful period in SA’s rugby history, so it makes sense to take advantage of things while the going is good.

Rugby isn’t in a great financial position overall, as seen by the closing of clubs in England, Wales readying to drop a team from the URC, while 2031 Rugby World Cup hosts, USA, have just lost a few teams.

Even South Africa has its rugby problems. Besides the Boks and the big franchises, the smaller unions are all struggling to stay afloat.

The reality is there was never going to be a fourth Test for these “Greatest Rivalry” tours. Playing three Tests means there’s always going to be a winner of the series, unless there are a few unlikely draws, and rightly so.

Next year’s fourth Test is essentially an exhibition, both teams will put a lot more purchase on the three matches played in the host country, although they will both without a doubt go all out in that final Test, no matter where it is played.