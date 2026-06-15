School rugby results: Wynberg win Southern Suburbs Triple Crown

Rondebosch and Stellenberg are each on three-game winning streaks now.

This weekend’s school rugby results saw Rondebosch secure a narrow away victory over Bishops, Stellenberg thrash Boland Landbou, and Wynberg win the Southern Suburbs Triple Crown.

Wynberg secured the title after beating SACS 26-15 at home. It followed wins over other contending Cape Town schools, Bishops and Rondebosch, this season. If Wynberg beat all three opposition home and away, they will earn their first grand slam since 2014.

Meanwhile, Rondebosch extended their winning run to three matches when they secured an important 29-24 win over Bishops.

Bishops are now on a three-game losing streak.

Stellenberg are also on three wins in a row after a 48-24 hammering of struggling Boland Landbou.

Hilton College secured a narrow 31-27 win over Kearsney in KwaZulu-Natal.

There were also wins for Helpmekaar, Michaelhouse, Pretoria Boys High and Noordheuwel.

Selected results

Bergsig 33 Die Anker 21

Bishops 24 Rondebosch 29

Brackenfell 53 Bosmansdam 24

Brandwag 12 Potch Volkskool 29

Centurion 47 Dinamika 28

Hans Moore 33 DR Malan 30

Hartbeespoort 24 Vryburg 14

Heidelberg Volkies 22 Ben Vorster 12

Helpmekaar 52 Middelburg HS 17

Hilton College 31 Kearsney 27

Hudson Park 22 Stirling 5

Hugenote Springs 24 Jeugland 22

Lydenburg 54 Rob Ferreira 26

Marais Viljoen 38 Lichtenburg 12

Merensky 17 Potch Gim 48

Michaelhouse 24 Maritzburg College 17

Midstream 17 Ermelo 7

Piet Retief 11 Secunda 3

Pietersburg 29 Ligbron 23

Pretoria Boys High 68 St Alban’s College 20

Pretoria Noord 40 Overkruin 28

Randburg 30 Riebeeckrand 8

Sasolburg HS 38 Leeuwenhof 48

Selborne College 36 Cambridge 10

St Andrew’s College 12 Kingswood College 29

St David’s Inanda 24 St John’s College 26

Stellenberg 48 Boland Landbou 24

St Stithians 57 St Benedict’s 10

Wagpos 43 Fochville 6

Waterkloof 12 Noordheuwel 24

Wesvalia 23 Klerksdorp 22

Wynberg 26 SACS 15