School rugby results: Wynberg win Southern Suburbs Triple Crown

Rondebosch and Stellenberg are each on three-game winning streaks now.
This weekend’s school rugby results saw Rondebosch secure a narrow away victory over Bishops, Stellenberg thrash Boland Landbou, and Wynberg win the Southern Suburbs Triple Crown.
Wynberg secured the title after beating SACS 26-15 at home. It followed wins over other contending Cape Town schools, Bishops and Rondebosch, this season. If Wynberg beat all three opposition home and away, they will earn their first grand slam since 2014.
Meanwhile, Rondebosch extended their winning run to three matches when they secured an important 29-24 win over Bishops.
Bishops are now on a three-game losing streak.
Stellenberg are also on three wins in a row after a 48-24 hammering of struggling Boland Landbou.
Hilton College secured a narrow 31-27 win over Kearsney in KwaZulu-Natal.
There were also wins for Helpmekaar, Michaelhouse, Pretoria Boys High and Noordheuwel.
Selected results
Bergsig 33 Die Anker 21
Bishops 24 Rondebosch 29
Brackenfell 53 Bosmansdam 24
Brandwag 12 Potch Volkskool 29
Centurion 47 Dinamika 28
Hans Moore 33 DR Malan 30
Hartbeespoort 24 Vryburg 14
Heidelberg Volkies 22 Ben Vorster 12
Helpmekaar 52 Middelburg HS 17
Hilton College 31 Kearsney 27
Hudson Park 22 Stirling 5
Hugenote Springs 24 Jeugland 22
Lydenburg 54 Rob Ferreira 26
Marais Viljoen 38 Lichtenburg 12
Merensky 17 Potch Gim 48
Michaelhouse 24 Maritzburg College 17
Midstream 17 Ermelo 7
Piet Retief 11 Secunda 3
Pietersburg 29 Ligbron 23
Pretoria Boys High 68 St Alban’s College 20
Pretoria Noord 40 Overkruin 28
Randburg 30 Riebeeckrand 8
Sasolburg HS 38 Leeuwenhof 48
Selborne College 36 Cambridge 10
St Andrew’s College 12 Kingswood College 29
St David’s Inanda 24 St John’s College 26
Stellenberg 48 Boland Landbou 24
St Stithians 57 St Benedict’s 10
Wagpos 43 Fochville 6
Waterkloof 12 Noordheuwel 24
Wesvalia 23 Klerksdorp 22
Wynberg 26 SACS 15