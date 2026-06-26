‘Very athletic’: Why Rassie picked Norton over Van der Mescht

JJ van der Mescht is not what the Springboks need right now, though Erasmus hopes he can call on the lock in the future.

Riley Norton was named in the Springbok Nations Championship squad ahead of JJ van der Mescht because the strengths he offers are what the team needs right now, and because he understands the Springbok system, said coach Rassie Erasmus.

The regular SA U20 captain, Norton will miss the start of South Africa’s World Rugby U20 Championship title defence after impressing in the Springboks’ non-Test against the Barbarians and earning selection for the inaugural Nations Championship.

He is one of only two players in the 46-man squad younger than 22.

‘A bruiser who plays very direct’

Twenty-seven-year-old Van der Mescht, meanwhile, had barely been on the fringes of Bok selection since a stellar U20 Championship in 2019, where he scored three tries in five games as No 4 lock.

He played for the Sharks and Stade Français before moving to Northampton Saints last season.

Van der Mescht hit form there, helping the English side to a Premiership title and reaching the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

He and Bordeaux-based Carlu Sadie received surprise invitations to the Springbok virtual alignment camp ahead of the international season.

But while Sadie was named in the Nations Championship squad, Van der Mescht wasn’t.

“Our interactions with JJ were virtual: contacting the club and monitoring the stats,” Erasmus said.

“Riley is in our system. He went through our system like JJ did, but JJ has been away for a really long time.

“At the end of the day, we look at what we need in a team. One is the lineout caller, very athletic, all over the park. And the other one is a bruiser who plays very direct.”

No space for Van der Mescht

The Springbok coach said each game would require something different from a lock, and players would join and leave the squad as the tournament progressed.

“We all think JJ is a wonderful player and that is not to say JJ won’t play for us in the future. But what we feel we need at this stage is what more of what Riley gives us.

“If we look at where we have injuries, I know if you look at RG Snyman you will think JJ is a good immediate replacement for him.”

However, Cobus Wiese fill that role while eighthman Jasper Wiese and prop/hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels have played lock before.

“We just felt we don’t want to get somebody in and then we don’t utilise them. Hopefully, in the future we do need somebody like that and can [dial] his number and get him into the squad.”