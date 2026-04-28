Cardoso warns of more injuries due to Sundowns fixture pile-up

'We have lost Arthur Sales but it's time for other players to show up,' Cardoso said.

In what is becoming a recurring theme, Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has once again raised concerns about his side’s congested schedule in the Betway Premiership.

Sundowns’ stern test

The Brazilians face another stern test in their title charge as they travel to Seshego Stadium to take on Polokwane City, with little respite between matches.

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Preparations for the clash against Rise and Shine have been disrupted by fresh injury concerns, with attacking midfielder Arthur Sales and in-form striker Brayan León both doubtful.

“Brayan León got injured, Nuno Santos is still recovering but now we have lost Arthur Sales but it’s time for other players to show up rather than us complaining,” Cardoso said.

Although Sundowns are boosted by the timely return of veteran striker Peter Shalulile, Sales was forced off early in their goalless draw against Richards Bay last Sunday while León missed the match.

Shalulile made his return against the Natal Rich Boyz following a two-month injury lay-off. Cardoso believes the demanding schedule could lead to further injuries within his squad.

“Obviously, this is not good and let’s hope Bafana Bafana will not lose players throughout and have big losses for the world cup,” the Portuguese coach added.

“That is what I expect in the coming weeks, it’s for more injuries to happen because it’s normal when the team has to play every three days or seven matches in 21 days, what do you expect at the end of the season? It’s just injuries and nothing more.”

Masandawana are still dealing with the aftermath of their CAF Champions League exertions after reaching the final with two victories over Espérance earlier this month.

Cardoso – ‘It’s difficult to come back on track’

Since then, they have drawn their last two league matches as the domestic schedule begins to take its toll on the star-studded side.

“The experience of the players takes them to the direction of finishing the league in the best possible way,” said Cardoso.

“After the two Champions League matches that we played in such a level of commitment and intensity, it’s difficult to come back on track.

“We lost a great opportunity against Stellenbosch FC at home after totally controlling the match but suffered a goal in the last minutes.”

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Victory over City will move Sundowns back on top of the log, but the Limpopo side come into the clash on the back of Sunday’s morale boosting 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC.