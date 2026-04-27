Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns all in the race for Polokwane defender

Orlando Pirates were thought to be leading the race for his signature in the previous transfer window.

Polokwane City are resigned to losing the services of highly rated defender Thabang Matuludi when the current season concludes.

The right-back continues to be the subject of intense speculation, with the so-called “big three” all circling around.

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Orlando Pirates were thought to be leading the race for his signature in the previous transfer window, but nothing materialised.

Despite the constant speculation surrounding his future, Matuludi has remained rock-solid in defence for City.

The latest news reaching Mgosi Squad is that Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are also monitoring him.

Matuludi has seen his stock rise significantly and has become a regular feature in the Bafana Bafana squad under Hugo Broos.

“Polokwane City are expecting more bids to come in for him, and I think they will let him go for the right price. There’s a feeling that he has served them well and that it’s time for a new challenge,” a source close to the club said.

City boss Johnny Mogaladi has shown himself to be a tough negotiator when it comes to his top players, with the likes of Oswin Appollis staying longer than he might have liked before eventually being sold to Pirates.

“The thing about the club is that they never entertain all these rumours, and they will not be forced to part ways with their players easily,” another source close to the player added.

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“They will wait for the right offer. This is not new to them, as interest in Thabang has been there for some time, but they have been able to hold on to him so far.”