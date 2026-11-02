Chiefs’ Da Cruz still believes in title chances

'There are 21 games left,' noted the Chiefs head coach.

Fernando Da Cruz has not ruled Kaizer Chiefs out of the Betway Premiership title race, even though they fell 11 points behind Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates after their 2-1 defeat at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs’ Da Cruz – ‘The PSL is a long journey’

Amakhosi played well in the first half, but did not take their chances and have now failed to win any of their last four league games, falling well off the pace set by Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I think it is more difficult … after this game (Saturday’s loss),” said Da Cruz.

“But they PSL is a long journey. There are 21 games left and when we recover our injured players – we have been unlucky since the beginning of the season (with injuries) – this side will have more consistency of performance.”

Amakhosi could certainly do with more potency in front of goal, and Da Cruz gave an update on the fitness and availability of strikers Khanyisa Mayo and Etiosa Ighodaro.

Mayo has not played all season because of a herniated disc in his back while Ighodaro has played just five times in all competitions and is yet to score.

“Mayo is not far, he is a quality player. But he was not physically ready for today, to play this type of game,” added Da Cruz.

“Ighodaro has a lack of understanding of our game model. So we must work with him and he could be another solution.”

Chiefs will host Siwelele FC in the Carling Black Label Knockout quarterfinals this weekend. While they may claim to still be in the title race, the Carling Knockout and the Nedbank Cup do realistically look like Chiefs’ best hopes of silverware this season.

Amakhosi’s hopes of getting to the Caf Confederation Cup group stages were ended by Zambia’s Red Arrows in a penalty shootout, and Da Cruz’ tenure at Chiefs remains in the spotlight despite Kaizer Motaung Jnr’s public show of support.

‘It takes time’

The Chiefs head coach keeps stressing the need to trust the process.

“Our young players must learn to have consistency, but it takes time and is a process,” said the Chiefs head coach.

“We need to go step by step, we are not at this step (of consistency) at the moment, but we will work and will reach this step.”