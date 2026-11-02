PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Ighodaro’s future at Chiefs in doubt?

Picture of Mgosi Squad

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

2 November 2026

12:30 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Ighodaro has struggled to replicate the form he displayed during his time at AmaZulu.

Ighodaro's future in doubt?

Chiefs new signings Luke Baartman, Asanele Velebayi, and Etiosa Ighodaro. @Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Etiosa Ighodaro’s future at Kaizer Chiefs is in doubt following Fernando Da Cruz’s recent comments about the striker. Ighodaro has struggled to establish himself in the Chiefs starting line-up, making just seven appearances across all competitions for Amakhosi this season.

Chiefs striker struggles

The 25-year-old is yet to find the back of the net for the Soweto giants, with Da Cruz suggesting that the forward currently lacks an understanding of the team’s game model.

Ighodaro has struggled to replicate the form he displayed during his time at AmaZulu, which ultimately earned him a move to Naturena. However, he has failed to make the desired impact since joining Chiefs.

With the striker seemingly struggling to convince the technical team of his value, questions are beginning to emerge over his long-term future at the club.

There is a possibility that Chiefs could consider parting ways with Ighodaro as they look to strengthen their attacking options and identify players better suited to Da Cruz’s tactical approach for the remainder of the season.

An uphill battle

His last appearance for Amakhosi came in a league encounter against Golden Arrows in September, when he came off the bench to replace Luke Baartman.

Whether Ighodaro can turn his fortunes around remains to be seen, but he faces an uphill battle to work his way back into the team.

Read more on these topics

Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) South African Premier Division (PSL)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Agrizzi ordered to pay R1.66bn in landmark Bosasa corruption confiscation case
South Africa ‘Mngxitama does not belong in parliament’: Parties want MK member punished over farm attack post
Elections 2026 WATCH: Mbalula doubles down on climate change pothole claim
Weather Gauteng braces for another sizzling week as temperatures climb to over 30°C during elections
News Gauteng checks unclaimed bodies at mortuaries for links to GBVF cases

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News