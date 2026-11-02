Ighodaro’s future at Chiefs in doubt?

Ighodaro has struggled to replicate the form he displayed during his time at AmaZulu.

Etiosa Ighodaro’s future at Kaizer Chiefs is in doubt following Fernando Da Cruz’s recent comments about the striker. Ighodaro has struggled to establish himself in the Chiefs starting line-up, making just seven appearances across all competitions for Amakhosi this season.

Chiefs striker struggles

The 25-year-old is yet to find the back of the net for the Soweto giants, with Da Cruz suggesting that the forward currently lacks an understanding of the team’s game model.

Ighodaro has struggled to replicate the form he displayed during his time at AmaZulu, which ultimately earned him a move to Naturena. However, he has failed to make the desired impact since joining Chiefs.

With the striker seemingly struggling to convince the technical team of his value, questions are beginning to emerge over his long-term future at the club.

There is a possibility that Chiefs could consider parting ways with Ighodaro as they look to strengthen their attacking options and identify players better suited to Da Cruz’s tactical approach for the remainder of the season.

An uphill battle

His last appearance for Amakhosi came in a league encounter against Golden Arrows in September, when he came off the bench to replace Luke Baartman.

Whether Ighodaro can turn his fortunes around remains to be seen, but he faces an uphill battle to work his way back into the team.