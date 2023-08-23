SuperSport lead race for Brazilian striker

The plan seems to involve Atacente training with SuperSport, giving Hunt the chance to assess him closely.

Hudson Lucas Barbosa Atacente, a 25-year-old Brazilian striker, is now up for grabs for local teams, and it seems SuperSport are leading the race with their keen interest.



Having gained experience at various clubs in Brazil and neighbouring countries over time, Atacente has his sights set on joining the DStv Premiership. This is according to an insider connected to the agent handling Atacente’s club search in the DStv Premiership.



“He’s currently available, and we’ve been in talks with several local clubs.”



Notably, Gavin Hunt from SuperSport has emerged as the most interested party.



The source stated: “Among the clubs we reached out to, SuperSport’s Gavin Hunt seems really enthusiastic. They’re actively working on bringing him out here so they can have a closer look.”



However, there’s a twist – reports suggest that Benfica from Portugal also have an eye on the striker and have made inquiries about his availability.