Mgosi August 23, 2023 | 12:25 pm

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer » Mgosi

Avatar photo

By Mgosi Squad

2 minute read

23 Aug 2023

12:25 pm

SuperSport lead race for Brazilian striker

By Mgosi Squad

The plan seems to involve Atacente training with SuperSport, giving Hunt the chance to assess him closely.

SuperSport lead race for Brazilian striker

Gavin Hunt, head coach of SuperSport United (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Hudson Lucas Barbosa Atacente, a 25-year-old Brazilian striker, is now up for grabs for local teams, and it seems SuperSport are leading the race with their keen interest.

ALSO READ: Ex-Chiefs and Pirates winger still looking for offers to play

Having gained experience at various clubs in Brazil and neighbouring countries over time, Atacente has his sights set on joining the DStv Premiership. This is according to an insider connected to the agent handling Atacente’s club search in the DStv Premiership.

“He’s currently available, and we’ve been in talks with several local clubs.”

Notably, Gavin Hunt from SuperSport has emerged as the most interested party.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Ofori set for more Champions League chances

The source stated: “Among the clubs we reached out to, SuperSport’s Gavin Hunt seems really enthusiastic. They’re actively working on bringing him out here so they can have a closer look.”

The plan seems to involve Atacente training with SuperSport, giving Hunt the chance to assess him closely.

However, there’s a twist – reports suggest that Benfica from Portugal also have an eye on the striker and have made inquiries about his availability.

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Gavin Hunt SuperSport United

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Celebs And Viral ‘I am the breadwinner in my family’: Inside Jub Jub’s bail plea
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe