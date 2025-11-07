Betway PSL

Why Chiefs must do better on the road in Confed Cup group stages

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

7 November 2025

09:51 am

'Whether we get one or three points it is crucial that we are on the front foot from the first game,' said Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze.

Cedric Kaze - Kaizer Chiefs

Cedric Kaze wants Kaizer Chiefs to be more on the front foot away from home in the Confederation Cup group stages. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze believes Amakhosi will have to take a different attitude to their away games when they begin their Caf Confederation Cup group stage campaign after the international break. 

ALSO READ: Ouaddou says Pirates are not favourites against Richards Bay

Chiefs are set to travel to Egypt to take on Al Masry in their Group D opener on November 23. In both of Chiefs’ preliminary round matches, they relied on home wins to take them through. After losing 1-0 to Angola’s Kabuscorp, they beat them 1-0 at home in the second leg, before progressing on penalties. 

Chiefs’ Kaze ‘It is not an easy draw’

Against AS Simba from the DR Congo, Chiefs drew 0-0 on the road and then won 3-1 at home. In Group D, Chiefs will take on Al Masry, another Egyptian side Zamalek and Zesco United from Zambia, with the top two in the group progressing to the quarterfinals. 

“It is not an easy draw, with two very good Egyptian teams and Zesco,” said Kaze this week. 

“But we know what is at stake. The first game is a very important away game (against Al Masry). It is not like the preliminary rounds where you could manage the first game and try and qualify at home. 

“Every point is is going to count. Whether we get one or three points it is crucial that we are on the front foot from the first game.” 

Chiefs striker Flavio Da Silva received a call-up to the Guinea-Bissau squad this week after scoring four times in five Betway Premiership appearances for Amakhosi this season. 

‘He is a player getting back his confidence’

Da Silva has a particularly impressive scoring record as he has only started one of those five matches, playing not much over two hours of football in total in the Premiershp. 

ALSO READ: Motaung clears air on Baartman situation at Chiefs

“It (the call-up) is very good for him and for the team (Chiefs). He is a player getting back his confidence in a good moment. As a club, when you sign a foreign player and they get called up (to their national team), you know you have done your homework well in terms of recruitment.”

Read more on these topics

CAF Confederation Cup Egypt Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Zamalek Zambia

