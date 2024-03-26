Dzvukamanja denies that death threats made him leave Pirates

"It's not like everyone hated me," says the Zimbabwean player.

SuperSport United striker Terrence Dzvukamanja has lift the lid on his surprise move from Orlando Pirates at the beginning of the season.



ALSO READ: Riveiro set to give Pirates wonderkid Mokone a chance?

Dzvukamanja endured a turbulent relationship with the Buccaneers faithful who allegedly sent him death threats during a time when he struggled for form in front of goal.

The Zimbabwean answered his critics in the most emphatic way by scoring a late winner against Sekhukhune United to help Pirates clinch the 2023 Nedbank Cup in what was his last game for the Soweto giants.

“Not really, I can’t say they had an impact on me leaving Pirates because it’s not like everyone hated me,” Dzvukamanja responded when asked he off the field issues forced him to seek a new challenge.

“There were others that loved me too. Those threats were not the cause of me saying I’m leaving Pirates. I think it was a good time for me to say let me look for another challenge.

“Yes, it was hard to leave but the two parties sat down with Pirates and made that decision. Sometimes you have to face a new challenge and when they agreed, I said ‘it’s fine’ because in football there’s no time where you can say I’m settling here forever.”

At the time of his departure, Pirates said in a statement that as part of their commitment to the player’s welfare, they agreed to part ways with the 29-year-old. That came after the player allegedly pleaded with the club to release him from his contract in order to return to his native country and be closer to his family.

In a shock turn of events, Dzvukamanja joined SuperSport a few days later where he has scored three goals for Matsatsantsa a Pitori in 17 DStv Premiership matches.



ALSO READ: SuperSport defender Johannes eyeing Bafana spot

“Both of us sat down and it’s not like I made the decision or my agent made the decision. We sat down, we spoke and came with an outcome,” he refuted.

“It’s a (Pirates) statement that can come out on social media but when it was agreed people were not there. I respect the decision that was made between my agent and Pirates.

“Yes, I was happy at Pirates but in football it’s normal to be criticized and not to be loved sometimes. Everywhere you go you will find those things happen.”