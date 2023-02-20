Erwin Saavedra: A transfer flop for Sundowns?

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns boast a large squad, which can make it challenging to keep track of all their players.

Amongst the many names at Chloorkop, one who may have slipped out of the minds of Masandawana loyalists is Erwin Saavedra.



The Bolivian international signed with Sundowns in 2021 but is yet to make a significant impact on the team.



Saavedra has only featured nine times for The Brazilians as his progress has been stalled by injuries.



He last played in January where he made a 22-minute cameo, but his coach Rulani Mokwena is confident that the 26-year-old will overcome his injury woes andfight for a place in the star-studded team.



“It has been very difficult for him because it is not easy coming from a different country and an area where football is different. He comes into a country where he does not bring his family and he has a new born baby, a boy,” said Mokwena.



“He is here and he does not know how the boy is doing, from a psychological perspective, you can just understand the challenges that come into that space. The injuries also play a role – when you get injured, you need a lot of social warmth because it helps one to recover. And then there is also the pscychological hurdle to overcome an injury, which makes it even more difficult,” he adds.



Although Savedraa has only experienced playing in Bolivia and Brazil, Mokwena initially had high expectations for the player. However, Mokwena has since adjusted his opinion, as Savedraa still needs to become familiar with Mzansi football and Bafana Ba Style’s distinctive piano and shoe shine style of play.



“There will always be the challenge of adaptation to the style of play of the team,” said Mokwena.



“He comes from a big team in his country, Bolivia, and he has played for the national team which means he has played games where there is a lot of pressure. He is a player who comes with a competitive pedigree but I don’t expect too much from him. You can see the quality in the games that he played. He is a player who shows incredible characteristics and we are still to see the best of him in Sundowns colours.”