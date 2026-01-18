FIFA to have fully supported regional development office in Johannesburg

The signing “marks a practical step toward strengthening football development in Southern Africa.”

World footballing body FIFA will have a fully supported regional development office in Johannesburg.

This was announced by Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture of South Africa, Gayton McKenzie, on Sunday.

McKenzie signed a cooperation agreement between the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) and FIFA Development Zurich AG.

Agreement

The agreement provides a framework for South Africa to facilitate FIFA’s administrative, movement and operational activities in the country, while FIFA assumes responsibility for funding and staffing the regional Office, which will serve South Africa and neighbouring countries

McKenzie’s spokesperson, Stacey-Lee Khojane, said the agreement was concluded on the sidelines of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Final in Rabat with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“DSAC’s obligations will include visa assistance, customs support and liaison with relevant authorities, with FIFA carrying the full costs for office operations, personnel and programme delivery.”

SA Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Picture: SA Sports, Arts and Culture.

Speaking from Rabat, McKenzie said the signing “marks a practical step toward strengthening football development in Southern Africa.”

“This agreement is about ensuring that development projects, coaching support, technical programmes and administrative capacity are accessible within our region.

“The regional office will allow FIFA to work more closely with our football federations, and while it is hosted in South Africa, it is intended as a resource for the whole Southern African football family,” McKenzie said.

ALSO READ: Teboho Mokoena opens up on Bafana suspension saga

Collaboration

McKenzie reiterated that the agreement reinforces South Africa’s broader intention to expand collaboration with FIFA and CAF in areas that benefit communities, youth participation and football ecosystems across the region.

“Our role is to help open the door. FIFA carries the investment and delivery responsibilities, while we ensure that we are a welcoming and enabling host.”

McKenzie said as Africa continues expanding its global football footprint, including through the coming 2030 FIFA World Cup matches in Morocco, the agreement positions South Africa as a “key partner in continental football development.”

NOW READ: Ex-Pirates coach Riveiro lands new job in Europe