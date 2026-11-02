Sundowns move to secure Khoza’s future

Sundowns view Khoza as a long-term prospect alongside Khulumani Ndamane.

Mamelodi Sundowns are looking to tie Malibongwe Khoza down to a new long-term contract in an effort to ward off interest in the highly-rated youngster.

Sundowns standout

Khoza has been one of Sundowns’ standout performers this season after cementing his place in the team after struggling for minutes towards the end of last campaign.

Injuries to Grant Kekana and Keanu Cupido have opened the door for the 22-year-old to enjoy more regular game time.

The centre-back has hardly put a foot wrong at the heart of the defence, prompting reports that several overseas clubs are monitoring his progress. It remains unclear how much time the lanky defender has left on his current deal with the Tshwane giants.

However, the club are believed to be in talks with him over a new contract that would put an end to speculation surrounding his future.

Sundowns view Khoza as a long-term prospect alongside Khulumani Ndamane, with the likes of Kekana and Mothobi Mvala already well into their thirties.

European interest

It is understood that clubs in Belgium, France and Austria have expressed interest in Khoza, but Sundowns are keen to retain his services.

For now, the club’s focus remains on two cup fixtures this week, beginning with a Carling Knockout clash against Golden Arrows at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.

Khoza is also expected to play a crucial role in Sunday’s CAF Super Cup encounter against USM Alger as Kekana and Cupido continue their recovery from injury.