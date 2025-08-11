How the arrival of Mbule at Pirates opened a door for Kimvuidi

The Soweto giants are yet to officially confirm his departure, and he remains listed as a Pirates player on their official website.

The arrival of Sipho Mbule paved the way for Karim Kimvuidi’s departure from Orlando Pirates ahead of the new season, with the Congolese midfielder having secured a move to Israel.

Following the signing of Mbule in the off-season, Kimvuidi was offered the opportunity to move abroad and has already made his debut for his new club, Ashdod, in the Israeli Toto Cup Ligat Al.

Sources close to the player indicated to Phakaaathi that Kimvuidi was regarded as an important member of the Buccaneers’ squad, although he struggled for regular game time under former coach José Riveiro last season, making just eight Betway Premiership appearances.

The 23-year-old completed the full 90 minutes for Ashdod in a 2-0 defeat to Hapoel Tel Aviv on Saturday. While the details of the deal between Pirates and the Israeli top-flight outfit remain unclear, Kimvuidi had been seen as a valuable asset before the squad was strengthened with new arrivals.

Last season, the skilful midfielder found himself behind Thalente Mbatha and Makhehlene Makhaula in the pecking order. The arrival of Mbule and Sihle Nduli further intensified competition for places.

Kimvuidi was part of Pirates’ pre-season tour of Spain, featuring in matches against Pafos, Las Palmas and Granada. The Soweto giants are yet to officially confirm his departure, and he remains listed as a Pirates player on their official website, but he has already settled into life at his new club.