Kaizer Chiefs-linked Lorch set to leave Libyan side

Lorch is said to be looking to come back to the Betway Premiership with Kaizer Chiefs as his possible destination.

Thembinkosi Lorch looks set to leave Libyan giants Al-Ittihad SC after he was deemed surplus to requirements by coach Faouzi Benzarti.

According to reports, Benzarti has left Lorch out of his plans ahead of the start of the 2026/27 Libyan Premier League season.

The digital news website further reported that Benzarti has identified several players who are free to leave the club, with Lorch among those facing the exit door at the club.

The arrival of former Morocco international winger Sofiane Boufal has reportedly played a significant role in Benzarti’s decision not to include the Bafana Bafana forward in his final squad for the new season.

Meanwhile, Lorch is said to be looking to come back to the Betway Premiership with Kaizer Chiefs as his possible destination.

Chiefs are believed to be interested in the former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns forward. However, Amakhosi are said to be facing competition for Lorch’s signature from North African clubs.

Tunisian giants Wydad Athletic Club and MAS Fes of Morocco are reportedly keen on signing the talented forward to bolster their own attacking ranks.