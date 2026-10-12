Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL » Mgosi

Kaizer Chiefs-linked Lorch set to leave Libyan side

Picture of Mgosi Squad

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

12 October 2026

03:51 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Lorch is said to be looking to come back to the Betway Premiership with Kaizer Chiefs as his possible destination.

Lorch is said to be looking to come back to the Betway Premiership with Kaizer Chiefs as his possible destination.

Former Wydad AC forward Thembinkosi Lorch is facing uncterian future at Libyan side Al-Ittihad SC. Photo: EPA/SHAWN THEW

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Thembinkosi Lorch looks set to leave Libyan giants Al-Ittihad SC after he was deemed surplus to requirements by coach Faouzi Benzarti.

According to reports, Benzarti has left Lorch out of his plans ahead of the start of the 2026/27 Libyan Premier League season.

The digital news website further reported that Benzarti has identified several players who are free to leave the club, with Lorch among those facing the exit door at the club.

The arrival of former Morocco international winger Sofiane Boufal has reportedly played a significant role in Benzarti’s decision not to include the Bafana Bafana forward in his final squad for the new season.

Meanwhile, Lorch is said to be looking to come back to the Betway Premiership with Kaizer Chiefs as his possible destination.

Chiefs are believed to be interested in the former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns forward. However, Amakhosi are said to be facing competition for Lorch’s signature from North African clubs.

Tunisian giants Wydad Athletic Club and MAS Fes of Morocco are reportedly keen on signing the talented forward to bolster their own attacking ranks.

Read more on these topics

Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Thembinkosi Lorch Wydad Athletic
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Should failing to click a button exclude the ANC? ConCourt hears candidate deadline arguments
News Shadrack Sibiya resigns from Saps
News Zuma Foundation blasts Ramaphosa as concerns over former leader’s health mount
Politics ‘The person who will kill the ANC is not born yet,’ says Mbalula
News Suspect found with property of murdered jogger Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News