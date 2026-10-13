Chiefs’ Moloisane ready for Stellies reunion

'I enjoy these types of games,' said the Chiefs central defender.

Thabo Moloisane is looking forward to an “emotional” reunion with his former club when Kaizer Chiefs take on Stellenbosch in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs’ Moloisane – Stellies clash ‘will be an emotional one’

Moloisane joined Chiefs this season as a free agent after a three-year stint at Stellies, and the 27-year-old central defender has played in all of Chiefs’ last five league games.

“I have to express my gratitude to the club (Stellenbosch) for the role they played in my career, but I am also grateful for the opportunity to play for a big club like Chiefs,” said Moloisane on Monday at the Chiefs Village in Naturena.

“Tomorrow will be an emotional one, they (Stellies) Played a big role in my journey to get here so it will be fun for me. I enjoy these types of games.”

Moloisane has an affinity for Chiefs that started in his childhood as he grew up in Soweto.

“Fortunately for me this is a club I know, growing up just down the road,” he said.

“I have a deep love for Chiefs, they are literally all I know. As a small boy I remember coming here to fetch tickets. For me now it is time to write my own history and for my name to be counted.”

This has clearly helped a move to Amakhosi that Moloisane describes as “seamless”.

‘It was important to learn’

“The first couple of games I didn’t play, but it was important to learn from the bench,” he added.

“I must just continue working hard and make sure I play my role.”

Chiefs are unbeaten in the Premiership in their first seven matches, but have drawn four of them, which leaves Fernando Da Cruz’ side already lagging behind Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the title race.

“We must remember we have a new coach,” said Moloisane.

“He is familiar with the club (Da Cruz spent time working with former Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi ahead of the 2024/25 season). But at the same time he is a new coach and we are learning his system and working hard to make sure his system works. We haven’t lost a game and tomorrow’s game is extremely important.”

Chiefs’ tally of 13 points from seven games is one less than they managed at the same stage last season. But Moloisane insists they are making progress.

“100 percent,” he said.

“Even from me looking from the outside last season, and looking from the inside now, the team is playing much better, we are playing really well. It is unfortunate we don’t have wins from some games that we drew, but the system is working.”