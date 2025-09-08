Tau’s Chiefs deal collapsed over high salary demands

Had the move succeeded, the 31-year-old would almost certainly have become one of the highest earners at Chiefs and in the PSL.

Mgosi Squad has uncovered the real reason why Percy Tau’s proposed move to Kaizer Chiefs collapsed. The former Al Ahly star has since signed for Vietnamese V.League 1 champions, Xanh Nam Dinh FC.

Before sealing his deal in Asia, Tau explored a possible return to the PSL, with Chiefs among the clubs keen on his services.

ALSO READ: Sundowns set to announce Bafana defender

Talks, however, broke down after the two parties failed to agree on his salary demands, which proved too costly for Amakhosi.

Tau was one of the best-paid players during his four-year stay at Al Ahly before a short stint with Qatar Sports Club earlier this year.

Even though he agreed to a reduced package compared to his earnings abroad, the figure was still considered excessive by the Soweto giants.

Had the move succeeded, the 31-year-old would almost certainly have become one of the highest earners at Chiefs and in the PSL.

Instead, he has opted for a new chapter in Vietnam, where he will attempt to revive his form and push for a recall to the Bafana Bafana squad.

Tau, crowned the 2023 African Inter-club Player of the Year, enjoyed a decorated spell at Al Ahly, winning two CAF Champions League titles, two Egyptian Premier League crowns and several domestic honours.

ALSO READ: Bafana’s Foster – the pressure is on the people trying to get to us

After missing out on Tau, Chiefs have since signed Khanyisa Mayo from Algerian club CR Belouizdad to further bolster their attacking options