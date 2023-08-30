Mothiba makes the cut as Broos promises to give him a chance in Bafana friendlies

'He is a type of striker we don't have,' said the Bafana head coach.

Lebo Mothiba’s ability to provide a different point of attack for Bafana Bafana played a role in Hugo Broos’ decision to recall the Strasbourg striker to his final 23-man squad for next month’s friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo.

Mothiba has not been called up by Broos before, but the 27 year old made the cut when the Belgian announced his squad yesterday. The striker has had a good start to the season under new Strasbourg coach Patrick Vieira, netting one Ligue 1 goal already, and will now hope to show what he can do for Bafana ahead of November’s Fifa World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast early next year.

“Lebo was not playing at Strasbourg (previously),” said Broos.

“And this for me is an important reason to take a player, when he doesn’t play he has no rhtyhm in the game. Last season he did play in a few games and in the beginning of this season he played and scored. He is a type of striker we don’t have. He is tall and powerful … we called him now, he deserves it and he will have minutes to play and prove he can be a member of the Bafana family.”

Broos mostly went for his tried and trusted players for the matches against Namibia on September 9 and DR Congo on September 12. He believes he has now built a fundamental core of players that can take the national team forward.

“We have a core of players that know what I want. It is very important to have the right mentality and a good mix of older and younger players,” added Broos.

“We still have to be better in the future, in November we have very important games (the World Cup qualifiers) And the Africa Cup of Nations will be very tough. We still have to increase our level but I think if you compare the team now with two years ago there is a very big difference.”

Bafana’s US-based trio of Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Cassius Mailula and Njabulo Blom have been left out of this squad, for different reasons. Hlongwane is out injured at Minnesota United, Mailula is just settling in at his new side Toronto FC, and Blom is simply not getting enough consistent game time at St Louis SC.

This has afforded a chance to Portugal-based Kabomelo Kodisang, who had a fantastic campaign last season with Moreirense.

“We followed Kodisang last season, and we had some doubts about him, because the level of competition was not that high in Portugal” said Broos.

“Now some players are not there, like Mailula and Hlongwane, maybe it is time to call him and see how good he is.”

Bafana Squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Thabiso Monyane, Grant Kekana, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrety Modiba, Siyanda Xulu, Mothobi Mvala, Innocent Maela

Midfielders: Luke Le Roux, Teboho Mokoena, Grant Margeman, Bathusi Aubaas

Strikers: Mihlali Mayambela, Themba Zwane, Kabomelo Kodisang, Percy Tau, Zakhele Lepasa, Lyle Foster, Lebo Mothiba, Monnapule Saleng