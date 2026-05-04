Cardoso wants Downs to keep fate in their own hands

'I think we need to get all the points we have left,' said Cardoso.

Heading into Wednesday night’s Betway Premiership blockbuster against old rivals Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso insists his side remain firmly focused despite holding the advantage at the top of the table.

The Brazilians sit five points clear of second-placed Orlando Pirates after 27 matches, with just three fixtures remaining.

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However, the Buccaneers still have a game in hand on the reigning champions and Cardoso has made it clear that they cannot afford any slip-ups.

Sundowns lead to be just two?

Sundowns’ lead could be trimmed to two points should Pirates overcome Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday night. In that case, victory over Amakhosi would ensure Masandawana keep their title destiny in their own hands.

“I think we need to get all the points we have left. It’s a story that still needs to be written and we must do it if we want to succeed,” Cardoso said.

“Then, we won’t depend on others and we should not. We should just focus on ourselves. We are in a moment where all matches become high level. This is a big challenge ahead.”

“There’s almost a week and a half left and everything will be finished. We need to be very strong in the way we approach every match like we have been doing consistently so.”

Attention now turns to the highly anticipated clash with Chiefs, as Sundowns continue their push for a record-extending ninth Premiership crown.

Cardoso is wary of a refreshed Amakhosi side, who have had a full week to regroup following their 2-0 defeat to Siwelele FC in their last league outing.

“It’s quite a big match in South Africa so we have to go for it and try to make it as best as we can so that we can get points. We need points to proceed so the objective is the same,” he added.

Cardoso – ‘We don’t have a lot of time’

“We don’t have a lot of time. We have two days and then we are playing again. As you can imagine, the recovery process for us is the most important.

“They haven’t played for a very long time. What that means is that they will come with full energy but we will also come with full energy that’s for sure.”

In the last nine league matches between the two sides, Sundowns have registered seven wins while two matches ended in draws.

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Chiefs’ last victory over Sundowns in the league came in 2021 with Dumisani Zuma scoring the winner. The last meeting between Sundowns and Chiefs ended in a goalless draw at FNB Stadium.