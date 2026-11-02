Pirates’ Ouaddou says Mokobodi is ‘one of the best’

'I predict a great future for this boy,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hailed Thapelo Mokobodi as ‘one of the best midfielders’ in the country after the 23-year-old helped inspire the Buccaners to a 2-1 Soweto derby victory over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Mokobodi magic

Mokobodi joined Pirates from Stellenbosch FC this season and has two goals and four assists already in 14 appearances for the Buccaneers in all competitions.

Two of those assists came on Saturday. First Mokobodi’s brilliant through ball found Yanela Mbuthuma whose deflected shot flew past Brandon Petersen. Then the Pirates midfielder broke the offside trap to sprint away from the Chiefs defence, and had the presence of mind to lay a simple pass into the path of Tshepang Moremi, who was left with an open goal.

Mokobodi had played under Ouaddou before arriving at Pirates. The Moroccan head coach took over at Marumo Gallants when Mokobodi was there, helping the club avoid relegation in the 2024/25 season.

“When I arrived in January or Feburary, Marumo was at the bottom of the league,” said the Pirates head coach.

“I came there and some players were in normal training and some were working on the other side. He was in the ‘other’ team. I decided to organise a friendly for the people sitting on the side.

“Straight away I saw his quality and I was surprised why he was on the side, him and (Khumbulani) Ncube. These two guys helped us secure our position in the PSL (Premiership).

‘I knew what he could bring’

“I was just so happy when the club brought him here in Pirates, I knew what he could bring.

“He is box to box … he is clever, he can see where to go before receiving the ball. He can score, assist and recover the ball and he has strong values. He is very respectful of his teammates and the club. So I predict a great future for this boy. He is definitely one of the best midfielders of the country.”

Pirates will now turn their focus to the Carling Black Label Knockout quarterfinals – they will take on Siwelele FC at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.