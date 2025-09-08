Ribeiro bids emotional farewell to Sundowns

'Playing for Sundowns and living this beautiful culture has been such a great honour for me. I will truly miss it,' he said.

Lucas Ribeiro has penned what appears to be an emotional farewell message to Mamelodi Sundowns, bringing to an end his two-year spell with the Betway Premiership champions.

ALSO READ: Tau Chiefs deal collapsed over high salary demands

Sundowns have yet to confirm his departure, but Ribeiro took to social media to express his gratitude to the club, supporters, coaches and teammates.

Has Ribeiro got his wish?

It looks like the Brazilian forward has finally got his wish to leave the club, having failed to report back for pre-season in an effort to force move abroad.

“From the very first day I arrived, I gave my all, on and off the field, to earn my place and proudly defend Mamelodi Sundowns. These past two years have been incredible and full of emotions. I have learned so much from this beautiful culture — not only to become a better player, but also a better human being,” he wrote.

“I want you to know that your support and love meant so much to me, and I will never forget you. I will always carry in my heart the memories of the emotions I lived — the goals, the assists, the trophies, and the magical nights with you that made me feel at home.”

Following a stellar 2024-25 campaign, the 26-year-old was deservedly named the PSL Footballer of the Season. He also walked away with the Player’s Player of the Season award after ending last season as the league’s top goalscorer with 16 goals.

Ribeiro also expressed his appreciation to the technical staff and his teammates

‘I will miss you so much’

“Thank you for every battle, every title won, every smile, and every moment we shared together. You will always be my brothers, and I will miss you so much,” he said.

“Playing for Sundowns and living this beautiful culture has been such a great honour for me. I will truly miss it,” he concluded, signing off with a heartfelt message of thanks to South Africa.

ALSO READ: Sundowns set to announce Bafana defender

For Ribeiro, it was a remarkable season that culminated in him also winning the FIFA Club World Cup Goal of the Tournament for his brilliant solo effort against German club Borussia Dortmund.