Sundowns brought to their knees by Al-Ahly

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns saw their 16 game winning streak come to an end when they played to a two-all draw against continental rivals Al-Ahly in the Group B Caf Champions League action on Saturday night.

The tie lived up to its billing as it had all the makings of a fierce rivalry that saw a number of yellow cards, instense challenges, a penalty and four fine goals.

It was Sundowns who drew first blood when Cassius Mailula went down the left flank and dribbled his marker to deliver a cross cutter of a cross to Peter Shalulile, who had the easitest of tap in to break the deadlock in the 34th minute.

ALSO READ: Grobler reflects on his career after reaching 100-goal milestone

Al-Ahly were awarded a penalty in the 51st minute when Aubrey Modiba and Mothobi Mvala sandwiched Percy Tau in the box, leaving the man in the middle with no choice but to point to the penalty spot.

Mohamed Hany stood up to take the responsibility, and before he could take his shot, the experience of Sundowns captain Themba Zwane came in handy.

“Mshishi” walked towards Hany and taunted him, with a visible gesture, telling him to hit his shot to the right side of goal. But Hany did the opposite and decided to go the left, and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams dived towards that side to make a save, much to the delight of Masandawana.

However, the Red Devils got the equaliser in the Mohamed Abdelmonem in the 59th with a training ground drill as the scored with a trademark corner kick. Abdelmonem sneaked into the box late to make the contact that beat Williams.

The hosts then took the drivers seat in the 74th minute through Hussein El Shahat who turned Khuliso Mudau inside out before firing past Williams

Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena made a couple of changes, and perhaps the best substitution was Thapelo Morena, who got the Sundowns on level terms in the 80th minute.

Mailula fought for the ball in a scramble in the box and managed to fire a shot at Mohammed El Shanawy’s goal. He beat the veteran goalkeeper but his effort only found the upright.

Fortunately for Sundowns, Morena was at the right place to make most of the rebound as he fired past El Shenawy to make sure that Sundowns return to Mzansi with four points from their trip to Cotonsport where they won 3-1, and this draw.

However, Sundowns still lead the group with seven points ahead of Al-Hilal’s six points.