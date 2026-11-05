Miss SA announces seven fashion designers for 2026 finale [Pics]

The designers will create outfits for the top 12 finalists at the Miss SA 2026 finale.

The Miss South Africa (Miss SA) organisation has announced seven fashion designers who will dress the finalists for the 2026 pageant finale.

The event will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday, 14 November.

Meet the Miss SA 2026 finale designers

The organisation announced the designers on Wednesday. They will create outfits for the top 12 finalists, including looks for the swimwear and evening gown segments.

The seven designers and fashion initiatives are House of Nala, Gavin Rajah, Craig Port, Orapeleng Modutle, Scalo by Sello Medupe, David Tlale and AFI Fastrack.

House of Nala

House of Nala is Africa Fashion International’s in-house ready-to-wear brand. Its NALA Atelier team comprises designers and tailors Loice Dube, Keneuoe Mhletswa and Samkelo Xaba.

The brand blends African heritage with contemporary design, focusing on fabric selection and craftsmanship.

Gavin Rajah

Gavin Rajah is a South African fashion designer, creative director and cultural strategist. He has showcased his work internationally, including at Paris Fashion Week Couture.

His work also includes initiatives aimed at supporting emerging African talent.

Craig Port

Craig Port is a South African fashion designer known for his resort-inspired ready-to-wear collections.

His designs blend contemporary styles with glamour and sophistication.

Orapeleng Modutle

Orapeleng Modutle is the founder and creative director of OM Style Avenue. Born in Kimberley, he studied fashion design and has worked with established South African designers.

Scalo by Sello Medupe

Sello Medupe is the founder of South African fashion brand SCALO. The Soweto-born designer established the brand in 2009.

SCALO is known for its contemporary designs, futuristic influences and bold silhouettes.

David Tlale

David Tlale is an internationally recognised South African fashion designer. Born in Vosloorus, his work draws inspiration from African heritage, cultural diversity and personal experiences.

His designs are known for bold silhouettes, luxurious fabrics, and detailed craftsmanship.

AFI Fastrack

AFI Fastrack is a programme by Africa Fashion International that supports emerging African fashion entrepreneurs.

The initiative focuses on fashion business development, sustainability and skills training. It also provides emerging designers with opportunities to connect with the wider fashion industry.

The event will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday, 14 November 2026.