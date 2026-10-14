Tyla offers R83k worth of music scholarships to South African students

The initiative gives young women in Mzansi the opportunity to receive financial support as they pursue their musical ambitions.

South African superstar Tyla has launched her A*POP World Tour in Paris. At the same time, she is investing in the next generation of female music talent.

South African singer Tyla has taken her A*POP era to Europe, kicking off her 34-date world tour in Paris on Monday, 12 October 2026. Meanwhile, she is announcing a scholarship initiative aimed at helping young women pursue music careers.

The Grammy-winning star launched the European leg of her tour at Zénith Paris-La Villette. South African DJ and producer Royal MusiQ and Nigerian singer Bloody Civilian joined the line-up as special guests for the European dates.

However, the tour launch was about more than the music. Tyla also unveiled the That Girl Music Scholarship, an initiative designed to support female students pursuing music degrees.

Tyla launches $5 000 (R83 000) music scholarships

Named after her song “That Girl” from her *A*POP* album, the scholarship programme is a partnership between Tyla, Sony Music and the Institute of International Education.

The initiative will award $5 000 each to 10 female students studying towards music degrees.

Recipients will include students from locations on the tour’s United States leg. There will also be four students from South Africa.

The initiative gives young women in Mzansi the opportunity to receive financial support as they pursue their musical ambitions.

Beyond the financial assistance, scholarship recipients will also receive exclusive concert tickets and the opportunity to meet Tyla.

The initiative adds an educational dimension to the singer’s growing international profile. It does so by using the momentum of her latest album and global tour to create opportunities for aspiring musicians.

For South African fans, the inclusion of four local students is particularly significant. This brings the initiative closer to home as she continues to build her international career.

When is Tyla coming back to South Africa?

Following the European dates, Tyla’s A*POP World Tour will move to North America. That leg is scheduled to begin in California on 12 November 2026.

The tour will eventually return to South Africa for two homecoming performances in January 2027. Cape Town is scheduled to welcome the singer on 4 January, followed by a Johannesburg show on 9 January.

The Mzansi dates will allow local fans to experience the live production behind her latest musical chapter. This comes after the international run.

With new music, a global tour and a scholarship programme supporting aspiring female musicians, Tyla’s A*POP era is extending beyond the stage.

Her Paris launch marks the beginning of another major international chapter for the South African star. Meanwhile, the scholarship announcement offers a glimpse of how her growing platform could benefit the next generation of women pursuing music careers.