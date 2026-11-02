‘How to Ruin Diwali’ cast brings festive chaos to Durban Diwali Festival [PICS]

'How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents' is now on Netflix. Rosemary Zimu, Kyle Clark and Denise Zimba met fans at the Durban Diwali Festival at Suncoast.

The latest in the local How to Ruin comedic franchise recently launched with a fan event at the Durban Diwali Festival at Suncoast.

How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents is a South African Netflix comedy film that premiered on Friday, 30 October 2026. In the film, a hidden engagement brings together a traditional Zulu family (led by characters like Mmabatho, played by Rosemary Zimu) and an Indian medical dynasty (the Chetty family, featuring Kyle Clark as Varshen and Jailoshini Naidoo as part of the family) just in time for Diwali. Clashing customs, a hidden proposal, and family secrets threaten to completely derail the holiday celebrations.

How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents is part of the popular How to Ruin franchise created by Rethabile and Katleho Ramaphakela. Earlier this year, Rethabile and Jayan Moodley spoke to The Citizen about the project in an interview.

The cast, including Rosemary Zimu, Kyle Clark, and Denise Zimba, made a splash at the South African Hindu Maha Sabha’s Durban Diwali Festival, where they interacted with fans as they promoted the project’s release.

Kyle Clark and Asish Gangapersad. Picture: Supplied Kyle Clark and Rosemary Zimu. Picture: Supplied Jailoshini Naidoo hugs a fan. Picture: Supplied Sonia Mbele. Picture: Supplied Luthando “BU” Mthembu and Kyle Clark. Picture: Supplied Kyle Clark. Picture: Supplied Rosemary Zimu. Picture: Supplied Mishka Lockhart. Picture: Supplied Rosemary Zimu. Picture: Supplied Kyle Clark. Picture: Supplied Luthando “BU” Mthembu. Picture: Supplied Lebohang Lephatsoana. Picture: Supplied Denise Zimba. Picture: Supplied Decor at the Netflix activation Durban Diwali Festival. Picture: Supplied Decor at the Netflix activation Durban Diwali Festival. Picture: Supplied Jailoshini Naidoo. Picture: Supplied

How to Ruin Diwali is streaming now on Netflix.