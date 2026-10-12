‘Macks gave me his blessing’: Josias Moleele on taking over Marothi on ‘Skeem Saam’

The actor opens up about the excitement and anxiety of stepping into Macks Papo's shoes and what viewers can expect from the new Marothi.

There’s a new face coming to Turf.

Veteran South African actor Josias Moleele is set to take over the role of Marothi on Skeem Saam.

Moleele will make his first appearance as Marothi in the popular SABC1 drama on Thursday, 15 October 2026.

Previously played by Macks Papo, the character of Marothi has been a pivotal part of the Skeem Saam story for many years.

According to the production, Papo returned to the show earlier this year but was unable to continue filming due to personal reasons.

“Macks has made a meaningful contribution to Skeem Saam over the years, and his portrayal of Marothi is something that has resonated deeply with our viewers. He brought a distinct personality and presence to the character and played an important role in making Marothi the character audiences came to know and love,” says Yvonne Siphuka, PR Manager.

‘Macks gave me his blessing’

In a conversation with Kaya 959, Moleele said that when he first heard he’d be playing the role of Marothi, he was excited and nervous.

But it was the worry of how people were going to receive him that prompted him to get in touch with Papo and get his blessing.

“I made a call to Macks to find out, and I realised that he is not well and has given up the role. He gave me his blessings, and I think that made it easier for me to understand that, okay, I can now go into this with an open heart.”

Taking on a character that audiences already know comes with challenges, but Skeem Saam has highlighted that viewers can expect a fresh take on the character.

This is particularly exciting for Moleele, who is ready to bring his own interpretation of Marothi.

“I’m excited about the journey and I’m looking forward to it. I’ve already seen what this character is becoming, and it excites me,” he said.

‘I’m bringing my own A game’

Moleele is also clear that he does not want to simply imitate the actor who came before him.

“I am bringing my own characterisation and my own process. Having spoken to Macks personally, he said to me, ‘Hey, man, I know you, and I know you’re going to bring it on in your own way. Don’t mimic me.’ And I love that about him.

“So I’m excited about that because it freed me to really not try to emulate him, but to bring my own A game,” he added.

Meanwhile, Moleele, who prides himself on being a funny man, has let us in on what viewers can expect when they see him on screen, hinting that there are some comedic elements.

What can viewers expect?

“What people can expect is to see a Maroti who is going through a hard time, especially business-wise. But the beauty about Maroti is that he’s the kind of character who knows how to manoeuvre and come up with schemes. There’s always something he’s planning, and he’s going to come up with a plan. He may be down, but he’s not out.”

Moleele’s first appearance as Marothi airs on Thursday, 15 October 2026, on Skeem Saam, weekdays at 7:30 pm on SABC1.