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WATCH: Tyla shuts down rumours, Love Island SA reunion sparks buzz and MAFS Mzansi returns

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Compiled by Shaun Holland and Kaunda Selisho

4 minute read

11 July 2026

08:05 am

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Tyla calls out doctored ad as Viljoen's campaign flops and Lerumo and Anele win Married at First Sight viewers.

This week’s biggest lifestyle stories delivered plenty of drama, celebrity updates and reality TV moments.

Grammy-winning South African star Tyla has dismissed speculation that she has signed with Roc Nation.

Tyla made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup - And her outfit was as iconic as the moment
Tyla wore a custom creation by Berlin-based independent designer Naomi Tarazi, styled by her long-time collaborator Lee Trigg. Picture: X, ESPN Africa

Rumours spread online after a doctored Times Square billboard appeared to suggest she had joined Jay-Z’s entertainment company ahead of the release of her upcoming album on 24 July.

Tyla quickly shut down the claims on Instagram, confirming the viral image was fake.

Online fundraising platform BackaBuddy has also made headlines after removing a crowdfunding campaign created to cover the legal fees of alleged property fraud accused Pieter “Piet” Viljoen.

The campaign sought to raise R400 000 but collected only around R3 500 before it was taken down for violating the platform’s terms and conditions.

Donors are expected to receive refunds.

Actor Israel Matseke-Zulu is meanwhile embroiled in a dispute with the City of Johannesburg over a municipal bill exceeding R50 000, which he insists is incorrect.

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The actor claims he has been without water for two years and electricity for seven months, while the city has attributed service disruptions to operational issues.

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Reality TV also dominated the conversation after former Love Island South Africa winners Thimna Shooto and Libho Geza sparked reconciliation rumours with a viral TikTok video.

Shooto later clarified that the clip was simply a friendly interaction after the pair crossed paths at an event, stressing they have not rekindled their relationship.

No love back for Limna: Love Island SA's Thimna Shooto pours cold water on Libho Geza reunion rumours
Love Island SA’s Thimna and Libho spark reunion buzz – here’s what really happened. Picture: Instagram, @itsmythimthim

Meanwhile, Married at First Sight Mzansi returned for its third season, with viewers already picking favourites after the opening episode.

Newly matched couple Lerumo and Anele have quickly won over audiences, while another pairing has left viewers questioning whether the match will stand the test of time.

Those are some of the biggest lifestyle stories making headlines this week.

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