Pear and Elderflower Gin & Tonic cocktail recipe for your Bafana Bafana vs Canada watch party

If you're looking for something refreshing to serve during Bafana Bafana vs Canada game, this Pear and Elderflower Gin & Tonic is worth trying.

Whether you’re hosting friends or family to watch Bafana Bafana take on Canada on Sunday, 28 June, the right drink can add to the match-day atmosphere.

If you’re looking for something refreshing to serve during the game, this Pear and Elderflower Gin & Tonic is worth trying.

Pear and Elderflower Gin & Tonic cocktail

Ingredients

1 medium pear (Any variety, chopped, plus more for garnish, if desired)

1 sprig of fresh rosemary (plus more for garnish)

3 oz (90 ml) elderflower liqueur

4 oz (118 ml) gin

2 oz (59 ml) tonic

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the chopped pear and rosemary sprig with the elderflower liqueur and gin. Strain the liquid into a glass and wash out the cocktail shaker. Transfer the liquid back into the cocktail shaker and fill with ice. Cover and shake until cold. Pour evenly between two glasses with ice and top off with tonic. Garnish with a slice of pear and a rosemary sprig. Serve immediately and enjoy!

This recipe can be found on meatlesslovers.com