Pear and Elderflower Gin & Tonic cocktail recipe for your Bafana Bafana vs Canada watch party

If you're looking for something refreshing to serve during Bafana Bafana vs Canada game, this Pear and Elderflower Gin & Tonic is worth trying.
Whether you’re hosting friends or family to watch Bafana Bafana take on Canada on Sunday, 28 June, the right drink can add to the match-day atmosphere.
If you’re looking for something refreshing to serve during the game, this Pear and Elderflower Gin & Tonic is worth trying.
Pear and Elderflower Gin & Tonic cocktail
Ingredients
- 1 medium pear (Any variety, chopped, plus more for garnish, if desired)
- 1 sprig of fresh rosemary (plus more for garnish)
- 3 oz (90 ml) elderflower liqueur
- 4 oz (118 ml) gin
- 2 oz (59 ml) tonic
Method:
- In a cocktail shaker, muddle the chopped pear and rosemary sprig with the elderflower liqueur and gin.
- Strain the liquid into a glass and wash out the cocktail shaker.
- Transfer the liquid back into the cocktail shaker and fill with ice.
- Cover and shake until cold. Pour evenly between two glasses with ice and top off with tonic.
- Garnish with a slice of pear and a rosemary sprig. Serve immediately and enjoy!
This recipe can be found on meatlesslovers.comPrint
Pear and Elderflower Gin Tonic cocktail
Ingredients
Scale
-
- 1 medium pear (Any variety, chopped, plus more for garnish, if desired)
-
- 1 sprig of fresh rosemary (plus more for garnish)
-
- 3 oz (90 ml) elderflower liqueur
-
- 4 oz (118 ml) gin
- 2 oz (59 ml) tonic
Instructions
- In a cocktail shaker, muddle the chopped pear and rosemary sprig with the elderflower liqueur and gin.
- Strain the liquid into a glass and wash out the cocktail shaker.
- Transfer the liquid back into the cocktail shaker and fill with ice.
- Cover and shake until cold. Pour evenly between two glasses with ice and top off with tonic.
- Garnish with a slice of pear and a rosemary sprig. Serve immediately and enjoy.