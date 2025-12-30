Base VW T-Cross price drop – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 2

Price of Volkswagen's entry-level compact SUV dips below psychological R400k mark.

For some reason unbeknownst to us, a mere R800 price cut on the base VW T-Cross model almost broke the internet this year.

Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA) in February announced two new entry-level derivatives to their top-selling T-Cross line-up. A 1.0 TSI 70kW base fitted with a five-speed manual transmission and a 1.0 TSI 85kW base with a double clutch setup, priced at R400 700 and R418 200 respectively.

VW T-Cross dips under R400k

When the pair was finally rolled out later in the year VWSA had quietly dropped the price on the 70kW model to R399 900. They cited unrelenting market pressure from the Chinese, who are extremely active in this segment, as one of the reasons they wanted the entry level T-Cross to come in under the psychological R400 000 barrier.

While they are seemingly outgunned on price and spec on paper, VWSA are counting on their legacy, reputation for quality. And on people still having the desire to own a Volkswagen. It’s a tough ask in a very price sensitive part of the market.

This fight might pass down to the Tengo compact crossover, called the Tera in Brazil, which will be built in Kariega and sold locally from 2027.

