Toyota Hilux Legend 55 arrives – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 3

South Africa's favourite bakkie makes a swansong in its current form before new model is unleashed.

After an untimely delay, the highly-anticipated Toyota Hilux Legend 55 was finally rolled out in the second half of 2025.

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) desperately wanted a more bespoke and aggressively styled Legend 55. It was the final swansong of the current model before the new Toyota Hilux arrives sometime next year. But due to global demand for the GR Sport model, a wider rear axle and widebody kit were not readily available for the Legend 55.

Toyota Hilux Legend 55 goodies

What the bakkie does get is Legend 55 badging, a protective front bash plate, branded styling bar, a secure lockable roller shutter, detachable tow bar, rubberised load bin, a shark-fin antenna plus ornamental roof rails and logo projection welcome puddle lights. It also features central locking for the tailgate and tailgate assist.

After much speculation over a possible power bump, the Toyota Hilux Legend 55 got the familiar 150kW/500Nm 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel engine mated to six-speed automatic transmission.

Despite the Legend 55 not being what TSAM wanted it to be, it will sell nonetheless. Why? “Because it’s not a bakkie, it’s a Hilux.”

2025 Motoring newsmakers

Suzuki cans hybrid Grand Vitara – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 4

Mzansi’s R1-million Citi Golf – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 5

Toyota Corolla Cross HEV vs 1.8 – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 6

BYD Shark dethrones Raptor – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 7

Feisty Suzuki Fronx shines – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 8

Toyota Tundra finally in Mzansi – 2026 Motoring Newsmaker No 9

BMW 333i E30 fetches R3.5m – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 10

Chery Tiggo Cross CSH in SA – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 11

JAC T9 sets endurance record – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 12

GWM introduces new Haval H6 – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 13

VW small bakkie for Mzansi? – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 14

BMW 325iS ‘Gusheshe’ reborn – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 15