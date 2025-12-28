Suzuki cans hybrid Grand Vitara – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 4

Japanese brand drops the only new energy vehicle from its South African portfolio.

The Suzuki Grand Vitara became the Japanese carmaker’s first local product with a hybrid powertrain upon the nomenclature’s reintroduction to South Africa two years.

It remained Suzuki’s only local energy vehicle until it was canned very quietly recently. The carmaker told us that it “is part of an ongoing optimisation of our model line-up. This is a routine process in which we review positioning, demand, and broader product planning considerations”.

Only all-paw Suzuki Grand Vitara

The mild hybrid Suzuki Grand Vitara combined the brand’s newer K15C 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and battery pack for a total output of 76kW/137Nm. This is down one kilowatt and one Newton Meter on the conventional K15B 1.5-litre petrol mill that powers the rest of the Grand Vitara range.

Hybrid also featured the AllGrip all-wheel drive system and the six-speed automatic gearbox. The former making it the only GV with all-wheel drive.

These things did come at a premium though. Its sticker of R542 900 made it the only local Suzuki product over R500 000 and also R99 000 more expensive than the Suzuki Grand Vitara GLX 1.5 automatic. This model has now become the range’s new flagship offering.

2025 Motoring newsmakers

Mzansi’s R1-million Citi Golf – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 5

Toyota Corolla Cross HEV vs 1.8 – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 6

BYD Shark dethrones Raptor – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 7

Feisty Suzuki Fronx shines – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 8

Toyota Tundra finally in Mzansi – 2026 Motoring Newsmaker No 9

BMW 333i E30 fetches R3.5m – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 10

Chery Tiggo Cross CSH in SA – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 11

JAC T9 sets endurance record – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 12

GWM introduces new Haval H6 – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 13

VW small bakkie for Mzansi? – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 14

BMW 325iS ‘Gusheshe’ reborn – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 15