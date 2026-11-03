Hyundai preparing all-new generation H100 after 22 years

Current fourth generation model has been on-sale since 2004, with its last update having taken place in 2012.

Having entered its 22nd year of production this year, Hyundai will debut the replacement for the current fourth generation H100 next year, based on newly uncovered spy images.

Two decade ‘bakkie’

Known in its home market as the Porter, the incoming fifth generation forward control light-duty truck classified as a bakkie by Hyundai South Africa will represent a radical departure from the current diesel and EV model.

The fifth-generation Hyundai Porter will be sold with gasoline and battery-electric powertrains, and might be sold in Europe https://t.co/csThkXQK8U – CarScoops (@Carscoop) October 30, 2026

Incrementally revised since its 2004 debut, the latest spy images by carscoops.com show the Porter with an extended nose housing a new rectangular grille, bonnet and an upright lower bumper design.

Retaining the cab forward design, the depicted prototype features a considerably longer loadbed than the current model, reportedly as a result of it being underpinned by a completely new platform.

Goodbye diesel

Whereas previous generations dating back to the original in 1977 had mechanicals from Mitsubishi and Mazda as part of Hyundai’s early use of licenced products from the Japanese brands, the fifth generation will be an entirely in-house developed product using the E-GMP platform.

Pre-facelift H100 debuted on local soil in 2004. Picture: Hyundai

A foundation, according to Carscoops, developed for EV usage, the 400-volt architecture will, however, support a conventional combustion engine, but not a turbodiesel that has powered every generation over the last 49 years.

Instead, it will utilise a petrol engine and a fully-electric powertrain that debuted in the current model seven years ago, but only for the South Korean domestic market.

South African future unknown

Locally, the H100 has, since its market arrival in 2004, been solely powered by a normally aspirated 2.6-litre diesel engine outputting 58kW/167Nm.

While a modern 2.5-litre turbodiesel, four-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox can be had in other markets, the H100’s amount of twist goes to the rear wheels only through a five-speed manual ‘box.

Last updated in 2012, the H100’s future in South Africa remains unknown now that its replacement has been spied.

As such, expect more details to be announced once the wraps come off the new Porter next year.