Hybrid spark and traction broadened on rejigged Toyota RAV4 line-up

Charl Bosch

Exactly a decade ago, South Africa’s hybrid vehicle count amounted to 10 models at a time when diesel had become the must-have fossil oil option.

Unsurprisingly, all 10 of those vehicles wore either a Toyota or Lexus badge, a move many pundits at the time questioned but also lauded despite dual motor offerings being very much in its infancy. Of course, fast forward to 2022, a lot has changed.

The change

With the availability of hybrid, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrids growing with seemingly each passing week, Toyota has capitalised on its know-how of the former by rejigging the RAV4 line-up to accommodate a new pair of hybrid models.

Although it provided South Africans with a flavour last year by introducing a hybrid powered RAV4 in base GX specification, this model has now fallen away together with the GX moniker.

ALSO READ: Toyota RAV4 Hybrid takes the pain out of fuel price hike

A decision made so as to provide a bigger breathing space between the cheapest RAV4 and the flagship, locally build Corolla Cross 1.8 Xr hybrid, priced at R448 300, the former now kicks-off at R606 600 for the entry-level all-wheel-drive 2.0 GX-R CVT instead of the R494 500 front-wheel-drive GX fitted with the six-speed manual gearbox.

Replacing the departing CVT-equipped GX, a more luxuriously appointed 2.0 VX CVT, also with front-wheel-drive, joins the range as the most accessible model wearing the upscale trim grade denominator previously reserved for the carryover all-wheel-drive 2.5 automatic.

More spec

In addition, Toyota has made several changes inside and out. In the case of the GX-R, 18-inch alloy wheels are now standard, along with full-LED headlights, up to five USB ports, LED fog lamps and leather trim with orange stitching as well as inserts.

New for the VX is a model specific grille, electric front seats with memory function for the driver’s chair, a Toyota first digital rear-view mirror, blue interior lighting and a panoramic-view monitor displayed on the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

GX-R now serves as the entry-level RAV4 model.

Despite doing without the heated and ventilated seats offered on the GX-R, the VX counters by coming as standard Toyota’s Safety Sense system, consisting of front and rear parking sensors, Lane Trace Assist, Pre-Crash Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Radar Adaptive Cruise Control and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

All models are otherwise outfitted with a wireless smartphone charger, automatic air-conditioning, keyless entry and push-button start, a reverse camera, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, Downhill Assist Control and Trailer Sway Control.

More green grunt

As indicated, the hybrid takes centre stage by being offered on both the GX-R and VX, albeit with smidge more power and added traction.

Like in the GX, the combination of the 131 kW normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine and front mounted 88 kW electric motor remains unchanged, though now supplemented by a secondary electric unit mounted on the rear axle.

Orange accents and stitching have now been added to the interior.

Producing 40 kW, its inclusion automatically results in the hybrid being all-wheel-drive, or E-Four in Toyota-speak, instead of the front-wheel-drive layout used by the GX.

Consequently, the E-Four is also more powerful, but only by three kilowatts for a combined output of 163 kW. Combined fuel consumption is unchanged at 4.7 L/100 km with Toyota claiming a theoretical range of 1 145 km on a single tank.

On the move

While outrageous on paper, the former figure at least appears realistic as our best indicated consumption came to 4.9 L/100 km on the route from Rosebank to Cullinan during the national launch this past week.

Despite the droning characteristics of the CVT being prevalent at higher rpms or in Sport mode, the hybrid is otherwise refined with the ride on the 18-inch alloys soaking-up bumps and imperfections well with good dampening on really poor surfaces.

The route, which also centred around the outskirts of Bronkhorstspruit, included a short gravel section that never troubled the RAV4 despite caution being required when faced with washouts and massive holes attributed to the summer rains.

Rear axle mounted electric motor means an effective all-wheel-drive configuration.

Our stint was undertaken in the GX-R, which, apart from the drive mode selector that features four settings; EV, Eco, Normal and Sport, boasts a Trail setting that moves torque to the wheel with the least traction on slippery or loose surfaces.

Though not activated, it is, arguably, unlikely to be used a lot given the RAV4’s eventual use in town with the odd venture outside on anything but a demanding gravel road.

As a final further revision from the GX hybrid, the added traction provided by the E-Four system has upped the claimed tow rating to 1 000 kg for a braked trailer and 750 kg for an unbraked trailer.

Conclusion

An improvement on an already accomplished offering, the RAV4 E-Four is available in nine colours with three being specific to the VX. They are Glacier White, Attitude Black and Pearl White Metallic.

The remaining hues are Graphite Grey Metallic, Chromium Silver, Urban Khaki, Moonlight Ocean, Cinnabar Red and the newly added Tidal Blue.

Price

As before, all models are covered by a three-year/100 000 km warranty and a six-service/60 000 km service plan as well as a eight-year/195 000 km battery warranty in the case of the hybrid.