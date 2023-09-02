LISTEN: Chery, GWM, BAIC and Proton in Mzansi for the long run

Chinese uprising in full flight with a host of new models heading for South Africa.

The Omoda C9 made its local debut at Kyalami last week. Picture: Charl Bosch

Chinese car brands have once again confirmed their commitment to South Africa during last week’s Kyalami Festival of Motoring. Chery, Omoda, GWM and BAIC all had either brand-new models or recently-launched offerings on show.

In this week’s edition of the Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring‘s Jaco van der Merwe and Charl Bosch discuss these Chinese models.

Chery was active at the Festival of Motoring. It showcased the Tiggo 4 Pro LiT, Tiggo 7 Pro Max and the C9 on its Omoda marquee.

The Tiggo 4 Pro LiT joins Chery’s most accessible model range below the Urban trim level. The Urban, Comfort, Elite and top-spec Elite SE remains unchanged.

Pricing for the Tiggo 4 Pro LiT starts at R279 900, which is R29 000 cheaper than the Urban.

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max features exterior tweaks, an enhanced interior and a change of powertrain from its Pro siblings. It swops out its sibling’s 108 kW/210 Nm 1.5-litre engine for the 145 kW/290 Nm 1.6-litre mill that serves on the Tiggo 8 Pro.

The turbocharged petrol engine will be mated to seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that replaces the CVT.

Chery on top

The Omoda C9 will become the Chery sub-brand’s second local offering after the C5 that made its debut in April. Like the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max, local pricing is not available yet.

Proton, a Malaysian marquee which is Chinese owned, showcased the X90 SUV at Kyalami. The X90 follows the X50, X70 and Saga sedan after Proton returned to South Africa last year.

The X90 becomes Proton’s flagship offering and which becomes the most affordable local seven-seater SUV featuring a hybrid powertrain. The range starts at R559 900 and comprises four models.

Chery Tiggo 4 pips Haval Jolion as SA’s favourite Chinese car

GWM rolls on

Great Wall Motors (GWM) and sub-brand Haval have become households names in Mzansi. GWM showcased the rugged Tank 300, P-Series LTD bakkie and all-electric Ora that were also on display at the Nampo Harvest exhibition in Bothaville in May.

BAIC displayed the Jeep-lookalike B40 Plus and the futuristically styled Beijing X55.