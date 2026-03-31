No more waiting: Ford prices powertrain-tweaked Ranger range

Ranger welcomes the 2.3 EcoBoost petrol and more turbodiesel V6 models, while saying farewell to the 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel.

Ahead of local market launch next week, Ford has officially confirmed pricing of the updated Ranger range.

Changes

Announced towards the end last year, the updates only involves a reshuffle in the choice of powertrains, with no exterior or interior changes being applied.

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Last offered in the previous generation Mustang and Focus RS, the biggest highlight is the arrival of the 2.3 EcoBoost petrol engine as replacement for the locally-made 2.0-litre Panther bi-turbodiesel that made 154kW/500Nm.

At the same time, a line-up expansion will be applied to all three bodystyles; single cab, SuperCab and double cab, along with the arrival of a Sport trim grade.

In detail

Powertrains

Sold in the Middle East and in the North American Ranger, where it makes 200kW/420Nm, for South Africa, the unit produces 222kW/452Nm.

Unlike in the sister Volkswagen Amarok, drive will go the rear wheels only instead of all four. The General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic is again the only transmission option available.

Elsewhere in the range, the single turbo 2.0-litre Panther oil-burner remains, but jettisons the six-speed automatic ‘box for the 10-speed.

The six-speed manual gearbox carries over, as does the engine’s outputs of 125kW/405Nm. However, a timing chain now replaces the timing belt.

Sport trim level now features on the SuperCab, as does the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 engine. Picture: Ford

At the line-up’s sharp-end, the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 remains as is, as does the Raptor’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 petrol.

The former, though, becomes the replacement for all four and all-wheel drive versions of the bi-turbo, whereas the EcoBoost succeeds all rear-wheel drive variants.

This means an expansion of the V6 to more derivatives of the double cab and the first-time availability on the SuperCab.

Trim levels

On the model front, the XL prevails as the base grade across all models, and the only option, once again, for the single cab.

New to the range is the depicted Sport positioned between the XLT and Tremor. Picture: Ford

The step-up XLT is next, followed by the Sport, the double cab-only Tremor and the Wildtrak.

No longer offered is the Wildtrak X, which comes as an optional package for the Wildtrak instead of a model on its own. The line-up is completed by the Platinum and the Raptor.

Despite having gone on-sale in Thailander earlier this month, the Australian devised Ranger Super Duty remains off the table for South Africa.

No changes to the interior has taken place. Picture: Ford

The same also applies to the plug-in hybrid, which, despite being made exclusively at the Silverton plant outside Pretoria, isn’t available locally as its price tag is likely to see it being dearer than the Thai-made Raptor.

New range

In total, the range still comprises 23 variants, all standard with a four-year/120 000 km warranty and optionally available with a six-year/90 000 km service plan.

The revised range is as follows:

Single cab

Ranger 2.0 SiT XL AT – R590 000

Ranger 2.0 SiT XL 4×4 – R635 200

Ranger 2.0 SiT XL 4×4 AT – R666 000

SuperCab

Ranger 2.0 SiT XL AT – R599 500

Ranger 2.0 SiT XL 4×4 AT – R675 000

Ranger 2.0 SiT XLT AT – R655 000

Ranger 2.0 SiT XLT 4×4 AT – R731 000

Ranger 2.3 EcoBoost Sport AT – R735 000

Ranger 3.0 V6 Sport 4WD AT – R825 000

Ranger 3.0 V6 Wildtrak 4WD AT – R865 000

Double Cab

Ranger 2.0 SiT XL – R621 000

Ranger 2.0 SiT XL AT – R651 200

Ranger 2.0 SiT XL 4×4 – R704 000

Ranger 2.0 SiT XL 4×4 AT – R735 000

Ranger 2.0 SiT XLT AT – R699 500

Ranger 2.0 SiT XLT 4×4 AT – R788 500

Ranger 2.3 EcoBoost Sport AT – R839 600

Ranger 3.0 V6 Sport 4WED AT – R995 000

Ranger 3.0 V6 Tremor 4WD AT – R1 039 900

Ranger 2.3 EcoBoost Wildtrak AT – R899 900

Ranger 3.0 V6 Wildtrak 4WDAT – R1 070 000

Ranger 3.0 V6 Platinum 4WD AT – R1 179 500

Ranger Raptor – R1 299 000

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