No more waiting: Ford prices powertrain-tweaked Ranger range

Ranger welcomes the 2.3 EcoBoost petrol and more turbodiesel V6 models, while saying farewell to the 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel.
Ahead of local market launch next week, Ford has officially confirmed pricing of the updated Ranger range.
Changes
Announced towards the end last year, the updates only involves a reshuffle in the choice of powertrains, with no exterior or interior changes being applied.
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Last offered in the previous generation Mustang and Focus RS, the biggest highlight is the arrival of the 2.3 EcoBoost petrol engine as replacement for the locally-made 2.0-litre Panther bi-turbodiesel that made 154kW/500Nm.
At the same time, a line-up expansion will be applied to all three bodystyles; single cab, SuperCab and double cab, along with the arrival of a Sport trim grade.
In detail
Powertrains
Sold in the Middle East and in the North American Ranger, where it makes 200kW/420Nm, for South Africa, the unit produces 222kW/452Nm.
Unlike in the sister Volkswagen Amarok, drive will go the rear wheels only instead of all four. The General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic is again the only transmission option available.
Elsewhere in the range, the single turbo 2.0-litre Panther oil-burner remains, but jettisons the six-speed automatic ‘box for the 10-speed.
The six-speed manual gearbox carries over, as does the engine’s outputs of 125kW/405Nm. However, a timing chain now replaces the timing belt.
At the line-up’s sharp-end, the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 remains as is, as does the Raptor’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 petrol.
The former, though, becomes the replacement for all four and all-wheel drive versions of the bi-turbo, whereas the EcoBoost succeeds all rear-wheel drive variants.
This means an expansion of the V6 to more derivatives of the double cab and the first-time availability on the SuperCab.
Trim levels
On the model front, the XL prevails as the base grade across all models, and the only option, once again, for the single cab.
The step-up XLT is next, followed by the Sport, the double cab-only Tremor and the Wildtrak.
No longer offered is the Wildtrak X, which comes as an optional package for the Wildtrak instead of a model on its own. The line-up is completed by the Platinum and the Raptor.
Despite having gone on-sale in Thailander earlier this month, the Australian devised Ranger Super Duty remains off the table for South Africa.
The same also applies to the plug-in hybrid, which, despite being made exclusively at the Silverton plant outside Pretoria, isn’t available locally as its price tag is likely to see it being dearer than the Thai-made Raptor.
New range
In total, the range still comprises 23 variants, all standard with a four-year/120 000 km warranty and optionally available with a six-year/90 000 km service plan.
The revised range is as follows:
Single cab
- Ranger 2.0 SiT XL AT – R590 000
- Ranger 2.0 SiT XL 4×4 – R635 200
- Ranger 2.0 SiT XL 4×4 AT – R666 000
SuperCab
- Ranger 2.0 SiT XL AT – R599 500
- Ranger 2.0 SiT XL 4×4 AT – R675 000
- Ranger 2.0 SiT XLT AT – R655 000
- Ranger 2.0 SiT XLT 4×4 AT – R731 000
- Ranger 2.3 EcoBoost Sport AT – R735 000
- Ranger 3.0 V6 Sport 4WD AT – R825 000
- Ranger 3.0 V6 Wildtrak 4WD AT – R865 000
Double Cab
- Ranger 2.0 SiT XL – R621 000
- Ranger 2.0 SiT XL AT – R651 200
- Ranger 2.0 SiT XL 4×4 – R704 000
- Ranger 2.0 SiT XL 4×4 AT – R735 000
- Ranger 2.0 SiT XLT AT – R699 500
- Ranger 2.0 SiT XLT 4×4 AT – R788 500
- Ranger 2.3 EcoBoost Sport AT – R839 600
- Ranger 3.0 V6 Sport 4WED AT – R995 000
- Ranger 3.0 V6 Tremor 4WD AT – R1 039 900
- Ranger 2.3 EcoBoost Wildtrak AT – R899 900
- Ranger 3.0 V6 Wildtrak 4WDAT – R1 070 000
- Ranger 3.0 V6 Platinum 4WD AT – R1 179 500
- Ranger Raptor – R1 299 000
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