Accessory pack adds muscle to already butch Ford Ranger XLT

The unofficially named black accessory pack can be fitted to a brand-new Ranger XLT, or retro-fitted to an older or used example.

Go to any flea market or aftermarket accessory outlet, and there will be a stall that specialises in add on bits and pieces for bakkies.

Styling up sells

Anything from garish splashes like sticker kits to full-on nudge bars that are fitted outside on the sidewalk with a shifting spanner.

From Ford Ranger to Toyota Hilux and everything in between, there is a part to suit you and your bakkie.

You could argue that this is backyard economics at its best, and you would think that it’s overtraded and can’t be all that lucrative, but you would be dead wrong.

It’s a booming, multi-million Rand business that grows bigger each day as more and more bakkies hit our market.

Ford approved

And this is a business that the Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa has decided that it wants a chunk of.

“The accessory market is huge, allowing customers to personalise their vehicles according to their unique styling and lifestyle requirements.

“We have introduced styling accessories to Ranger XLT customers to give their vehicles an even bolder appearance while guaranteeing the highest level of quality to match the capabilities of the vehicles themselves,” says Sunil Sewmohan, Executive Director for Product Marketing at Ford South Africa.

Separate from the styling tweaks is the manual roller shutter. Picture: Mark Jones

“The tailored accessory pack gives Ranger customers a one-stop solution for their accessory needs, as well as the reassurance of Ford quality in the parts that are fitted, as well as the workmanship of our specially trained Ford dealer staff.

“Furthermore, combining these items makes it more affordable than if they were added individually, ensuring even better value for our customers,” concludes Sewmohan.

Accessories in detail

To demonstrate how easy the entire process is, Ford South Africa sent us a used, Plain Jane, white Ranger XLT to book into a dealer to have their advertised accessory pack fitted.

Pick up the phone or pop in at your nearest dealer to pre-order the kit, and within a day or two, you will be contacted to confirm a booking slot. In one working day, your Ford Ranger XLT will get its upgrade.

A big addition to the accessory pack is the sports bar. Picture: Mark Jones

So, what does the kit comprise of? You get a black painted ‘FORD’ grille complemented by the addition of “RANGER” bonnet lettering.

Matte black surrounds adorn the C-shaped LED headlamp clusters and daytime running lights in front, as well as for the light clusters at the rear.

Rounding the transformation off is black wheel arch cladding, black door moulding and a sport bar. The final cost is R27 500.

Wheel arches have been flared more than on a normal Ranger XLT. Picture: Mark Jones

Is there anything we didn’t like? If one must be critical, aftermarket alloy wheel and all-terrain tyre fitment is a big thing when butchering up your bakkie. And this is the one thing our Ranger XLT lacked.

The city slicker standard wheels and tyres are okay, but bigger, beefier all-terrain tyres painted in matt black would have perfectly finished off this project. I guess the Ford salesman will quickly sort that out for you if wheels are your thing.

For new and used

The styling pack comprises genuine Ford accessories and Ford-licensed accessories that are designed and tested to the same standards as Ford’s original equipment parts.

If you order a new Ford Ranger XLT, the dealer will fit the accessory pack before you take delivery of your bakkie, and the pack will be covered by Ford’s four-year/120 000 km new vehicle warranty.

If you have a used Ranger XLT like we do, or you purchase a second-hand one at the dealer, the accessory pack is then covered by Ford’s over-the-counter two-year/unlimited distance parts warranty.

