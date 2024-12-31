New Mitsubishi Triton enters ring – 2024 Motoring Newsmaker No 1

Twin-turbo engine will gives bakkie more oomph against Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Hilux.

The all-new Mitsubishi Triton on display at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The all-new Mitsubishi Triton was finally introduced to Mzansi last month.

But is wasn’t what the new bakkie currently has to offer that was The Citizen Motoring’s biggest motoring newsmaker of 2024. If was the twin-turbo engine that will be unleashed next year that stole the show.

Mitsubishi Triton gets twin-turbo in 2025

The most powerful powertrain rolled out during launch in November was the 2.4-litre single turbodiesel that makes 135kW of power and 430Nm of torque. Those figures are lower than all three of South Africa’s top-selling bakkies in standard four-cylinder guise, the Ford Ranger (154kW/500Nm), Toyota Hilux (150kW/500Nm) and Isuzu D-Max (140kW/450Nm).

But then Mitsubishi added some spice by announcing that the high-output twin-turbo 150kW/470Nm mill will join the line-up in 2025. This addition might turn out to a real threat to the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max.

ALSO READ: New Mitsubishi Triton can overtake Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux

While it might still be down on torque on both rivals, it comes in a full 1 000rpm earlier than before at 1 500rpm. Then it stays there until 2 750rpm.

Stiff competition

The fastest bi-turbo Ford Ranger on our time sheets completed the 0 to 100km/h sprint in 10.71 seconds. This was a tad slower than its production sibling the VW Amarok (10.38) sporting similar hardware. The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross stopped the clock at 10.59 seconds, with the Toyota Hilux GR-S III clocking a time of 10.91 seconds.

The twin-turbo Mitsubishi Triton managed a time of 10.40 seconds in another market, which makes for very interesting reading. If the Triton can get close to that number over here, it will set the cat among the pigeons.

It also boasts a claimed top speed of 190 km/h versus the 175 km/h for the Ford Ranger and 180 km/h for the Toyota Hilux.

