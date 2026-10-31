PODCAST: Anticipation builds ahead of new Toyota Fortuner arrival

Seven-seater SUV will like its Hilux sibling feature extensive enhancements over previous model.

Anticipation is building ahead of the world reveal of the new Toyota Fortuner.

The ladder frame SUV is set to show its face for the first time on 1 December in Thailand. It is expected to be rolled out locally “around Easter 2027”.

The new Fortuner does not ride on the TNGA-F platform like the Land Cruiser 300 and the Prado. It retains the IMV 0 platform similar to the new Toyota Hilux.

New Toyota Fortuner makes Pitstop

On this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the arrival of the new seven-seater SUV. And we look at all the possible updates it will likely feature.

Spy images published by autonetmagz.com in Indonesia indicate that the new model’s basic silhouette will largely stayed unchanged. Essentially a major facelift similar to the “extensive enhancements” made to the new Hilux, the Fortuner’s new visible touches include a flatter grille, and restyled headlight clusters. It also features new bumpers and alloy wheels and taillights derived from the previous generation Land Cruiser Prado and Lexus GX.

The new Fortuner looks very similar inside to the Hilux, which largely originated from the Prado. It features the same steering wheel and dashboard, as well as centre console and physical buttons for the climate control. There is also a Multi-Terrain Select system and a pair of 12.3-inch displays.

Local production

A surround-view camera system, heated and ventilated electric front seats and a new or updated array of safety and driver assistance systems can also be expected.

Up front, the 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine with or without the 48-volt mild-hybrid system is also expected to carry over.

While the model shown in December will be built in its primary market which is Thailand, the local new Toyota Fortuner will again be assembled in Prospecton. The Toyota Hilux is also built at the Durban facility.