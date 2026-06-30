R10m cash, R2m tender and BMW: MK party MP details alleged bribes linked to Feroz Khan

Vusi Shongwe told the Madlanga commission that he spoke to the Crime Intelligence officer via a video call.

Bribery allegations surfaced at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, as uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party MP Vusi Shongwe claimed he was offered millions of rand to stop probing a senior Crime Intelligence official, Major-General Feroz Khan.

Shongwe testified at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, detailing what he described as attempts to silence his scrutiny into Khan.

The commission is currently investigating claims of corruption, political meddling and criminal conduct within the justice system.

MK party MP testifies at Madlanga commission

Shongwe told the commission during its public hearing that his interest in Khan intensified while serving on parliament’s ad hoc committee tasked with examining similar allegations.

It raised concern for him that Khan was never called to testify, despite the seriousness of the claims and his senior position within the police’s Crime Intelligence division.

He further pointed to resistance from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), singling out its leader, Julius Malema, who has been associated with Khan.

The MK party MP testified that suspicions of a relationship between Khan and the EFF were reinforced after the Crime Intelligence officer attended the party’s gala dinner.

He subsequently began examining allegations linked to Khan, including the Aeroton drug bust, as well as claims of cover-ups related to the deaths of make-up artist Maja Janeska and Johannesburg anesthesiologist Dr Abhulhay Munshi, who were killed in September 2020 and December 2022, respectively.

He also examined claims of cover-ups involving illicit cigarette smuggling, as Khan has been linked to businessmen Mohammadh Sayed and Adriano Mazzotti, both associated with tobacco company Carnilinx.

Janeska had previously been in a relationship with Carnilinx director Kyle Phillips, while Munshi had faced a culpable homicide charge in connection with the October 2019 death of Sayed’s 10-year-old son, Zayyaan.

Durban meeting

According to Shongwe, events escalated on 8 March 2026 when he was contacted by Londiwe Xulu, an assistant to former president Jacob Zuma, who informed him that two men – Yusuf Kajee and Imran – wanted to meet.

Believing the meeting concerned MK party matters, Shongwe agreed.

The meeting took place at the offices of private security company dRK Tactical in Durban.

However, the discussion took an unexpected turn when he was told that another individual wanted to speak with him.

“He insisted on calling this person to speak to me telephonically. I asked who this person was; they then disclosed the name of this individual as General Khan.

“I refused and informed them that I did not wish to take the call.

“During this interaction, Yusuf moved his chair closer to mine and proceeded to call this person as the phone was already ringing.

“The call was answered, and it was General Khan on a video call,” Shongwe said.

Video call with Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan

Shongwe described Khan as initially appearing calm, but became distressed as the call progressed.

“At the time when Khan speaks, he starts saying, ‘ What are you doing? Why are you doing this to me? What did I do to you?’.”

He added that Khan appeared to be crying and pleaded with him, saying “you are killing me” and “you are suffocating me”.

“His eyes appeared red as if he had been crying.”

Shongwe said Khan suggested they would “take care” of him and proposed a meeting in Sandton on 13 March.

He told the commission he agreed to attend to help calm the situation.

Alleged bribes

Following the call, Shongwe claimed he was offered multiple incentives.

He told the commission Kajee first proposed a R2 million security tender linked to Checkers.

When that was rejected, a cash offer of R10 million allegedly followed.

“[Kajee said] we can get you 10 bar, we can arrange it.”

Shongwe also alleged that he was promised a BMW vehicle parked at the premises.

To safely exit the situation, he said he feigned agreement.

“As soon as I started agreeing, I noticed a change of tone and character of body because they now felt calm that I am with them.”

Before he could leave, Shongwe revealed additional remarks were made, including a claim that information about KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi could be shared with him.

He also recalled a final comment from Imran as he said his goodbyes: “I don’t have anything now, but I will give you your chocolates on Friday when we meet.”

Shongwe testified that he viewed the entire encounter with suspicion, believing it could have been an attempt to compromise or control him.

“What was running in the back of my mind was that if Khan is innocent, why would he want me in that office?

“Why would he want to talk to me on the phone when he has the space to come to the ad hoc committee for free?”

Khan hospitalised after shooting

Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounds Khan’s anticipated appearance before the commission.

He had been scheduled to testify on 1 July, but this now appears unlikely after he was shot in what has been described as an alleged hit in Houghton, Johannesburg, over the weekend.

Khan survived the incident and is currently receiving treatment at a Johannesburg hospital.

He remains out on R20 000 bail in a case involving charges of unlawful dealing and possession of illicit precious metals following his arrest on 10 May.