24 hours in pictures, 8 April 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A vendor sells peanuts along a road in Colombo on April 8, 2026. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) Maintenance workers clean the monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in Moscow on April 8, 2026. Sixty five years ago Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space, marking it a new chapter in the history of space exploration. (Photo by Igor IVANKO / AFP) The burnt remains of Riverlea Secondary School after the building caught fire last night, 8 April 2026. The cause of the fire is believed to be arson. Three blocks so far have been burnt in recent years. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen US Ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III (L) watches as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) meets his spouse during a ceremony to present letters of credence at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on April 8, 2026. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) A woman walks past an anti-USA and anti-Israel mural, in Tehran on April 8, 2026. The United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire barely an hour before the US president’s April 8 deadline to obliterate the country, triggering global relief alongside apprehension. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) ActionSA and former Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba speaks at Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), in Johannesburg, 7 April 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen An aerial view shows blooming cherry trees at the Heerstrasse in Bonn, western Germany on April 8, 2026. Every year, many people from around the world come to Germany’s former capital to see this natural event which developed to a popular tourist attraction in Europe. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) EFF member during the EFF picket at Constitutional Court on April 08, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is demanding the release of the Phala Phala judgement which they say has been unjustifiably withheld for over one year and five months. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle) Supporters of Djibouti’s incumbent president and presidential candidate Ismail Omar Guelleh gather to listen to speeches at his final campaign rally at Gouled Stadium in Djibouti, on April 8, 2026, ahead of the 2026 Djiboutian presidential elections. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP) A night view of Guanabara Bay taken from Corcovado mountain in Tijuca Forest National Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 7, 2026. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP) Brazilian indigenous leader Chief Raoni Metuktire of the Caiapo people, attends a press conference in the framework of the indigenous gathering Acampamento Terra Livre (Free Land Camp) in Brasilia on April 8, 2026. Around 7,000 indigenous people from several ethnic groups take part in the week-long protest to demand land rights, justice, and equal treatment. (Photo by Evaristo Sa / AFP) Hulk, a police dog that took part in an operation in which 48 tons of marijuana were seized, poses in front of packages containing the drug at the City of Police in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 8, 2026. During the operation in the Complexo da Mare, a large complex of favelas in the north of the city, a dog named Hulk indicated there was something suspicious under an abandoned water tank. An officer “discovered a bunker inside where this entire quantity of drugs had been hidden,” said Lieutenant Colonel Luciano Pedro, commander of the Canine Operations Battalion. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP) A supporter covered with body paint holds a pot to receive money at a campaign rally of presidential candidate Romuald Wadagni in Lokossa on April 8, 2026 ahead of Benin`s presidential election scheduled for April 12, 2026. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP) Greenpeace activists show banners reading “The Glaciers Law remains untouched” and “Deputies do not betray Argentinians” on a monument in front of the Congress building in Buenos Aires, on April 8, 2026. Argentine deputies will debate on April 8, 2026 a government proposal calling on the provinces to redefine glacier protection zones in order to expand mining operations. (Photo by TOMAS CUESTA / AFP) ANC Women’s League members at the birthday commemoration of struggle icon Charlotte Maxeke at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) on April 07, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The commemoration brings together people from all corners of South Africa to honor Charlotte Maxeke’s life and legacy as a pioneer, social worker, and political activist. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 6 April 2026 Read more PICTURES: Devotees mark 117th Panguni Uthiram Kavady Festival in Tongaat