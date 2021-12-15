Nail queen Mel Viljoen on a crusade to empower youth

Brian Sokutu

Nail queen Mel Viljoen has just been announced as a speaker on the Generational Wealth Education (GWE) tour, taking place next year.

The CEO of Tammy Tailor Nails in South Africa will be participating in the Nail Queen Will Tour, The Country To Empower The Youth, which involves a team of the best business leaders and motivational speakers.

The tour will cover the country’s nine provinces where Viljoen will speak to students from schools and universities. The tour includes over 150 schools and universities – already with more joining the tour as it gains momentum.

“We are extremely proud and honoured to have Mel Viljoen join our tour team.

“She is an established businesswoman who is intelligent and hard-working.

“Most importantly, she cares about our youth and wants to empower them – it was an imperative and adding value to the project to invite her on board,” said GWE CEO Zareef Minty

Among her engagements, Viljoen will speak at schools in the Gauteng, Free State, North West and Western Cape legs of the tour.

She said: “I am truly grateful to join the team at Generational Wealth Education on this tour to inspire and motivate our youth.

“I want to tell our young girls that anything is possible if you believe in yourself and if you stay focused.

“I want them to know that they will get hundreds of no’s before they get a yes, but they shouldn’t lose hope and always remember that every rejection is a redirection to their next yes.”

According to Dubai Daily, Mel will also be in Dubai over the next few months, doing empowerment work for young people in the United Arab Emirates.

At the Tammy Tailor Nails Academy Viljoen has empowered several young people – especially females. The academy offers the much-needed skills in the nail industry to women from all over the country.

To find out more about the tour you can visit @generational_wealth_education on Instagram.

