Daily News update: Unemployed doctors, ANC/MK physical fight, Chiefs open chequebook, and Tyla’s Grammy win and more

News today includes the fact Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla has attributed the high number of unemployed doctors who have successfully completed the statutory community service program to budgetary constraints and an excess of medical graduates in the field and the ANC in Ekurhuleni has called for political tolerance among rival parties after one of their members was brutally beaten during a campaign drive in Duduza over the weekend.

Meanwhile, an insider in the Kaizer Chiefs camp has revealed that the management of the team had given interim coach Cavin Johnson an open cheque book to go out and sign any player that he wanted and South African singer Tyla has scooped a Grammy award in the category of Best African Music Performance.

News Today: 6 February 2024

The weather service has said that conditions will be fine over the central parts, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and rain in the extreme east and south-west. – full weather forecast here.

Health crisis but here’s why graduate doctors still sit at home unemployed

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla has attributed the high number of unemployed doctors who have successfully completed the statutory community service program to budgetary constraints and an excess of medical graduates in the field.

According to the SA Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu), there are more than 1000 qualified doctors in the country who are unemployed at present.

Dr Joe Phaahla. Photo: GCIS.

Dr Phaahla held the public briefing to address the ongoing public outcry around this, after a number of qualified doctors affiliated to unions staged a protest in Tshwane last month, where they marched from Heartfelt Arena in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, to hand over a memorandum of demands to the Minister of Health.

ANC complains about its member allegedly being assaulted by ‘militant’ MK party member

The ANC in Ekurhuleni has called for political tolerance among rival parties after one of their members was brutally beaten during a campaign drive in Duduza over the weekend.

In a statement, ANC regional coordinator Jongizizwe Dlabathi said a female ANC volunteer was brutally beaten by another woman belonging to the MK party.

An IEC flag at the X Change registration drive at Maponya Mall in Soweto, 4 February 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

He said the fight started as an argument between the two and then broke out into a physical altercation. According to Dlabathi, the two women had tried opening cases against each other at the local police station.

Chiefs gave Johnson an open chequebook in January

An insider in the Kaizer Chiefs camp has revealed that the management of the team had given interim coach Cavin Johnson an open cheque book to go out and sign any player that he wanted.

Johnson, however, decided it was best to keep the players at his disposal, because the club has enough talent.

Cavin Johnson was given a chance to sign any player he wanted in January. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Chiefs are one of the DStv Premiership clubs who weren’t active in the January transfer window, while log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns made some interesting signings to bolster their squad in the race for the title.

‘NHI Bill must pass constitutional muster’: Call on Ramaphosa not to sign it into law

Business groups BUSA and B4SA are calling on president Cyril Ramaphosa to adhere to his commitment in late November last year to test the constitutionality of the NHI Bill and not go ahead and sign into law in its current form.

After parliament adopted the NHI Bill in November, BUSA submitted a detailed formal petition to the president asking him to send it back to the National Assembly on the grounds of unconstitutionality, Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA), says.

Image: iStock

“We hope that the president considers the long-term impact and risks of assenting to a bill that so clearly flouts the Constitution,” Coovadia says.

‘What the heck? What? Oh my gosh!’- SA’s Tyla freaked out when she won a Grammy

South African singer Tyla has scooped a Grammy award in the category of Best African Music Performance.

She beat out the competition from Nigeria’s Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Strrr and Asake at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

The musician, whose full name is Tyla Laura Seethal, was ecstatic after her name was revealed as the winner. Photo: X/@Am_Blujay

“Oh my! What the heck? What? Oh my gosh! Guys this is crazy. I never thought I’d say I won a Grammy at 22 years old. Guys, you don’t know me. My name is Tyla. I’m from South Africa and last year God decided to change my whole life. So, thank you so much to God, thank you to my team, my family, I know my mother’s crying somewhere in here.”

