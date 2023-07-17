Daily news update: Leaked truck arson report, Mbalula on Zuma, SA snow, 4-day work week

Compiled by Cornelia Le Roux

In today’s daily news update: A leaked crime intelligence report alleges mostly foreign drivers’ trucks were targeted in the recent spate of truck attacks, and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said government needs to weigh up the pros and cons of the Constitutional Court’s ruling on former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole.

Meanwhile, the notion of a four-day work week is gaining traction in SA, and Swahili becomes the first African language to feature on Google Bard. When it comes to this week’s weather, brace for some more snow and freezing temperatures.

‘Foreign drivers’ trucks targeted’

Despite Police Minister Bheki Cele denying that the recent attacks on trucks were sparked by the employment of foreign nationals in the trucking industry, a leaked document seemingly suggests otherwise.

One of the trucks that was torched on the N3 Toll Route between Durban and Johannesburg during the recent truck attacks. Photo: Supplied

All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF-ASA) and controversial lobby group Operation Dudula allegedly featured in a damning leaked crime intelligence report.

The report, which detailed how the attacks on at least 21 trucks were carried out in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, claims the two organisations have orchestrated the attacks on foreign national truck drivers.

“The movement demands that government remove all foreign national truck drivers from the road freight industry with immediate effect. It also wants a salary increase of 15% for all local truck drivers and [demands that] drivers without valid work permits be removed from [their jobs],” the report reads.

READ: ‘Foreign drivers’ trucks targeted’: Leaked report ‘implicates’ Operation Dudula, ATDF

‘The law is the law’ – Mbalula

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Sunday that no person is above the law…not even former president Jacob Zuma.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Photo: Neil McCartney

This week, the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) dismissed the Department of Correctional Services’ application for leave to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling, which found Zuma’s release on medical parole was unlawful.

The ANC secretary-general said government needed to weigh up the pros and cons of the court’s ruling.

“We have heard voodoo lawyers here interpreting the judgment their own way [because some] say it doesn’t [Zuma] has to go to jail and others say he must,” Mbalula said.

READ: ‘The law is the law’, says Mbalula on Zuma, criticises ‘delinquent’ Mkhwebane

Where will it snow in SA this week?

Snow Report SA said while more snow is expected from this week, Gauteng will not be seeing any snow. This after the rare occurrence of a flurry of snow in Johannesburg last Monday.

Snow made landfall in Johannesburg on Monday morning, 10 July, turning the scenery outside the SABC studio in Auckland park into an icy winter wonderland. Photo: Twitter @Bongi43

Snow has been forecasted for the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and Lesotho during the week, with cold front expected to hit Gauteng.

READ: More snow for SA, but Gauteng not on the radar this time and Another strong cold front to hit SA next week

Four-day work week

A new survey indicates a surge in awareness and positive sentiment among South African corporate companies about implementing a four-day work week model.

Is a four-day work week something that will become a reality in South Africa? Image: iStock

According to the Remchannel survey, South African ompanies are increasingly considering the four-day work week model as an opportunity to better align with the needs of their employees and in turn increase productivity.

But what does the critics say?

READ: SA corporates increasingly considering a four-day work week

Google Bard in Swahili?!

Swahili has become the first language to be included in Google Bard following an expansion of conversational AI service.

The expansion includes new features that allow users to better customise their experience, boost their creativity…and get more done.

Bard is Google’s conversational, AI chat service. Photo: Screengrab

Rachael Ndichu, language manager at Google, said the launch of Bard in Swahili is a major milestone as it allows Bard to reach even more people in Africa.

“This makes Bard more accessible to everyone in the region, and we believe that it has the potential to be a powerful tool for creativity and learning. We are excited to see how people in the region use Bard to explore their ideas and discover new things.”

READ: ‘Major milestone’: Google Bard includes Swahili as chatbot’s first African language

