Daily news update: Load shedding storm, Petrol price, Uber strike, cold weather

In today’s daily news update: Minister Ramokgopa said failure to plan was the ‘perfect storm’ for SA’s intense load shedding, and South Africans face more agony at the fuel pumps in August.
Meanwhile, an e-hailing drivers strike is underway, and the State is expected to oppose bail in the case against five men suspected of being behind the recent truck torchings.
Daily news update: 18 June 2023
‘Perfect storm’ resulted in load shedding
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the failure to plan for the “perfect storm” is to blame for the intense load shedding the country experienced this past week.
South Africans were plunged into stage 6 load shedding for the better part of last week due to freezing weather conditions in parts of country, particularly in Gauteng, which experienced one of the coldest days in over a decade.
Addressing the nation in a media briefing on Monday, Ramokgopa apologised for the recent increase in the rolling blackouts, but stressed it was necessary to stabilise Eskom’s grid.
Fuel agony in August
After a mixed fuel price picture in July where petrol decreased and diesel increased, the Automobile Association (AA) has painted a similar picture for August, albeit with one grade-type expected to go down.
Commenting on the first unaudited data report by the Central Energy Fund, the AA said current data points to a seven cents a litre increase in the price of 95 unleaded, a more substantial 48 cents rise in the price of diesel and 47 cents for illuminating paraffin.
The only downturn is the price of 93 unleaded, which will go down by a scant one cent per litre.
Uber strike
If you struggled to request a ride on Uber or Bolt today, you are not alone. An e-hailing drivers strike is currently under way, impacting services.
Drivers are unhappy about high commission fees charged by e-hailing companies, and reportedly poor safety measures which they say are increasingly placing their lives in danger.
Soweto E-hailing Association chairperson Thato Ramaila told eNCAsaid e-hailing has become a primary source of income for some, with many drivers solely dependent on the industry for survival.
Traffic advisory: Nelson Mandela Bridge to be closed for maintenance
The Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein will be undergoing maintenance and will be closed for three days while repair work takes place.
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said the maintenance work by Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) would start on Tuesday.
Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said motorists should use alternate routes as the bridge will not be accessible.
Truck torchings bail opposed
The state is expected to oppose bail in the case against five men suspected of being behind the recent torching of trucks in Mpumalanga.
Nelson Shongwe, Sbusiso Mthethwa, Albert Mbondo, Albert Sibande and Nkosingiphile Gumede appeared before the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
They have been charged with aggravated robbery, malicious damage to property, conspiracy to cause damage to property, possession of an illegal firearm and attempted murder.
Today’s weather forecast
The SA Weather Service issued several impact-based warnings for Tuesday, 18 July.
Scattered showers and rain over the southern and eastern interior are on the cards, along with snow and cold conditions over the southern regions.
It’s going to be chilly, but on the plus side – no alerts regarding fire danger had been issued. Stay updated and safe with the latest forecasts here:
Station Strangler parole
Norman Afzal Simons, the man believed to be the infamous ‘Station Strangler’ from the Cape Flats, will be released on parole on Thursday.
Simons was sentenced for the kidnap, rape and murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen in 1995.
Simons was accused of 21 other similar crimes between 1986 and 1994, but police failed to link him to these cases. He will be released on 20 July 2023.
