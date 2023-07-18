Daily news update: Load shedding storm, Petrol price, Uber strike, cold weather

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

In today’s daily news update: Minister Ramokgopa said failure to plan was the ‘perfect storm’ for SA’s intense load shedding, and South Africans face more agony at the fuel pumps in August.

Meanwhile, an e-hailing drivers strike is underway, and the State is expected to oppose bail in the case against five men suspected of being behind the recent truck torchings.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Here’s your easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

‘Perfect storm’ resulted in load shedding

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the failure to plan for the “perfect storm” is to blame for the intense load shedding the country experienced this past week.

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: GCIS

South Africans were plunged into stage 6 load shedding for the better part of last week due to freezing weather conditions in parts of country, particularly in Gauteng, which experienced one of the coldest days in over a decade.

Addressing the nation in a media briefing on Monday, Ramokgopa apologised for the recent increase in the rolling blackouts, but stressed it was necessary to stabilise Eskom’s grid.

READ: Ramokgopa says ‘perfect storm’ resulted in intense load shedding

Fuel agony in August

After a mixed fuel price picture in July where petrol decreased and diesel increased, the Automobile Association (AA) has painted a similar picture for August, albeit with one grade-type expected to go down.

Mixed picture has been predicted by the AA for August at the pumps: iStock

Commenting on the first unaudited data report by the Central Energy Fund, the AA said current data points to a seven cents a litre increase in the price of 95 unleaded, a more substantial 48 cents rise in the price of diesel and 47 cents for illuminating paraffin.

The only downturn is the price of 93 unleaded, which will go down by a scant one cent per litre.

READ: Expect more agony at the fuel pumps in August

Uber strike

If you struggled to request a ride on Uber or Bolt today, you are not alone. An e-hailing drivers strike is currently under way, impacting services.

Since the beginning of 2022, nearly 2 000 e-hailing vehicles without operating permits were impounded by the City of Cape Town’s traffic services. Photo: GroundUp/Ashraf Hendricks

Drivers are unhappy about high commission fees charged by e-hailing companies, and reportedly poor safety measures which they say are increasingly placing their lives in danger.

Soweto E-hailing Association chairperson Thato Ramaila told eNCAsaid e-hailing has become a primary source of income for some, with many drivers solely dependent on the industry for survival.

READ: Here’s why you’ve been struggling to catch an Uber

Traffic advisory: Nelson Mandela Bridge to be closed for maintenance

The Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein will be undergoing maintenance and will be closed for three days while repair work takes place.

The Nelson Mandela Bridge was officially opened by Nelson Mandela himself on 20 July 2003. Photo: iStock

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said the maintenance work by Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) would start on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said motorists should use alternate routes as the bridge will not be accessible.

READ: Traffic advisory: Nelson Mandela Bridge to be closed for maintenance

Truck torchings bail opposed

The state is expected to oppose bail in the case against five men suspected of being behind the recent torching of trucks in Mpumalanga.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the country’s law enforcement remains on high alert. Photo: Saps Mpumalanga

Nelson Shongwe, Sbusiso Mthethwa, Albert Mbondo, Albert Sibande and Nkosingiphile Gumede appeared before the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

They have been charged with aggravated robbery, malicious damage to property, conspiracy to cause damage to property, possession of an illegal firearm and attempted murder.

READ: State to oppose bail against suspects involved in truck torchings

Today’s weather forecast

The SA Weather Service issued several impact-based warnings for Tuesday, 18 July.

Frosty weather conditions ahead! Image: iStock/Koldunov

Scattered showers and rain over the southern and eastern interior are on the cards, along with snow and cold conditions over the southern regions.

It’s going to be chilly, but on the plus side – no alerts regarding fire danger had been issued. Stay updated and safe with the latest forecasts here:

READ: Winter’s chill deepens: Disruptive snow as cold front moves inland

Station Strangler parole

Norman Afzal Simons, the man believed to be the infamous ‘Station Strangler’ from the Cape Flats, will be released on parole on Thursday.

Candles alight in memory of Elroy van Rooyen, victim of Station Strangler Norman Simons. Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Simons was sentenced for the kidnap, rape and murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen in 1995.

Simons was accused of 21 other similar crimes between 1986 and 1994, but police failed to link him to these cases. He will be released on 20 July 2023.

READ: Station Strangler parole: Release of child killer stirs public outcry

In other news:

Daily news, 17 July

READ: Truck arson report, Mbalula on Zuma, snow, 4-day work week