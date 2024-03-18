Daily news update: ANC financial woes, MK party on elections, Motsoaledi briefing, and more
An African National Congress (ANC) member holds party flag in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega
In today’s news update, the ANC is facing challenges in gathering funds to cover expenses related to the upcoming elections, while Johannesburg Water has sent a warning about its recurring supply issues.
Furthermore, GOOD leader Patricia de Lille has criticised the DA after her former party accused her of being captured by the ANC.
News Today: 18 March 2024
ANC scrambles to raise funds as it struggles to pay for election material
The ANC’s financial struggles are back in the spotlight after party insiders claimed it could not afford election materials such as poster, banners and T-shirts.
With the national and provincial elections just over two months away, there are no visible posters promoting the ANC.
City Press reports the reason for this is the party has no money to do so.
‘We are not the problem child’, says MK party after backlash over election ‘threats’
The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has dismissed suggestions that it will disrupt this year’s provincial and national elections following backlash from some government officials.
This week, MK youth league leader Bonginkosi Khanyile publicly stated that there will be no elections if his party of former president Jacob Zuma or the party were barred from contesting the polls.
‘National embarrassment’: Motsoaledi asks SIU to probe Zimbabwean, who scored CFO job, despite illegal permit
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been asked to look into how a Zimbabwean national got employed in a senior position for a North West government entity despite having a fraudulent permanent residence permit.
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefed the media on Sunday on several issues including immigration in the country.
Joburg Water blames heat and poor rainfall for lack of supply
Joburg Water on Sunday warned that the woes experienced by residents over the past two weeks are far from over as its systems are under “severe strain”.
The utility blamed the heatwave in Gauteng and low rainfall for the high demand it is experiencing.
This, it said, “has led to the bulk supplier’s reservoir levels declining at an undesirable rate, impacting Johannesburg Water and other metros”.
De Lille slams ‘blue liars’ DA for claiming she is captured by ANC
GOOD leader Patricia de Lille has labelled the DA as “blue liars” after her former party accused her of being captured by the ANC.
De Lille was speaking at GOOD’s manifesto launch at Liliesleaf Farm in Johannesburg on Saturday.
During her speech, De Lille hit back at the DA after it previously criticised her for accepting the position of minister of tourism.
IFP accuses ANC leader of disrespecting King Misuzulu, Zulu nation after mic grab incident
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has accused the ANC KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) leader Siboniso Duma of disrespecting the Zulu monarch and nation.
This comes after tensions between the IFP and the ANC reared their ugly head at the 110th commemoration of the death of King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo on Saturday.
Videos have been circulating on social media of Duma grabbing the microphone from the Zulu prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who is also an IFP mayor in Zululand district municipality.
Riveiro gives updates on Makhaula’s ‘shocking’ moment
Makhehleni Makhaula’s injury during the Nedbank Cup against Hungry Lions FC was a shocking moment for everyone at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, especially the club.
This is according Pirates coach Jose Riveiro who also revealed that the Pirates medical team was able to stabilise the midfielder.
Makhaula went down just before half-time after clearing the ball in the Pirates half.
Bok captaincy will depend on Racing 92 releasing Kolisi for camps, tests — report
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus wants guarantees from Racing 92 that Siya Kolisi will be available for pre-Test camps before deciding on whether he’ll stick with the Paris-based flank as his national team leader this year.
Kolisi left the Sharks after last year’s World Cup victory in France for a contract with Racing 92, leaving his captaincy of the Boks in doubt.
Yesterday’s News recap
