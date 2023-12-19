Daily news update: EFF spokesperson in court, SABC investigates ghost workers, Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged murderer admits wearing her shirt

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys has been charged with assault after allegedly assaulting a fellow party member, the SABC launches an investigation after 20 ‘ghost’ workers benefited from the corporation, and the man accused of Kirsten Kluyts’ murder admits to wearing her shirt.

We also look at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation warning South Africans joining Israel’s army that they could be prosecuted, and President Cyril Ramaphosa saying the ANC has “noted” former president Jacob Zuma’s announcement to vote for another party.

News Today: 19 December

EFF’s Leigh-Ann Mathys appears in court for assault of another party member

Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys appeared in the Edenvale Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly assaulting another member of the red berets.

EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Mathys was arrested last week and released on a warning.

Mathys was accompanied in court by EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

It is alleged that Mathys assaulted EFF member Busiswe Seabe at a voting registration event at Gillooly’s Farm in Bedfordview two weeks ago.

SABC investigation uncovers fraudulent contracts and ghost workers

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) group executive for news and current affairs, Moshoeshoe Monare, has launched an investigation after some freelance contracts were found to be irregular, corrupt and fraudulent.

The investigation was launched two weeks ago after the SABC news head of output picked up irregular contracts. Picture: Michel Bega

This after an anonymous email claimed that “an internal report has found that at least 20 ‘ghost’ workers benefited from the SABC over the past six months.”

Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged murderer denies killing teacher but admits to wearing her shirt

The suspect accused of Kirsten Kluyts’ murder has denied being responsible for the death of the Johannesburg teacher, although he did admit to coming across her body.

Bafana Makhungela appears at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on 18 December 2023. Picture: Screenshot

Bafana Mahungela appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court for a bail application on Monday.

The state is opposing his release on bail.

‘Liable for prosecution’ – Dirco issues warning to South Africans joining Israel’s army amid Gaza war

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says South Africans are breaking the law by joining the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) as the war in Gaza continues.

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli raid in the Nur Shams camp on 17 December 2023. Picture: Zain Jaafar / AFP

Israel has launched relentless bombardments and ground invasions of Gaza following Hamas’s 7 October attacks, which killed over 1 000 people, mostly civilians.

‘The ANC owns uMkhonto weSizwe’ − Mavuso Msimang

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang says the uMkhonto weSizwe “trademark” belongs to the ruling party.

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang. Picture: Gallo Images / Rapport / Cornel Van Heerden

Former president Jacob Zuma recently announced that he won’t be voting for the ANC in next year’s elections − instead his vote will go to the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe political party.

Ramaphosa says ANC has ‘noted’ Zuma’s decision not to vote for the party

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC has “noted” former president Jacob Zuma’s announcement that he will not campaign for the party and will vote for the newly-formed uMkhonto weSizwe political party in the upcoming elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during a briefing with the delegations of United Ulama Council and SA Friends of Palestine. Picture: X/@MYANC

Ramaphosa made the brief comment on the issue during a joint press briefing by the ANC and pro-Palestinian groups, which called for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

Fans vote for Team KZN as the best on ‘Clash of the Choirs SA’ finale

The results of any competition will never satisfy everyone. The Clash of the Choirs SA season 4 finale took place on Sunday, where KZN’s Team Ntencane were crowned champions and there’s consensus that they were deserved winners.

Clash of the Choirs SA S4 finale winners, Team KZN. Picture: Supplied

Coming into the finale with a hat-trick of wins, Team KZN wrapped their good form by clinching the grand prize as the top choir of the season and R1-million prize. Team KZN is led by Maskandi artist Ntencane on the TV show.

Miss France winner says her short hair a victory for ‘diversity’

Miss France 2024 has framed her victory as a win for “diversity”, drawing praise for her short hair as well as predictable criticism from viewers of the beauty pageant, which has faced accusations of sexism.

Newly-elected Miss France 2024, Eve Gilles. Picture: ARNAUD FINISTRE / AFP

“No one should dictate who you are,” declared 20-year-old Eve Gilles, who was the only contestant in this year’s competition whose hair was cropped short.

Sukazi to reward TS Galaxy players despite Cup loss

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi is said to have uplifted the spirits of his players following their loss in the final of the Carling Black Label Knockout by telling them that they will be nicely rewarded for their efforts in the competition.

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi (Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

It is said the Galaxy change-room was in a sombre mood after the penalty shootout loss to Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium last Saturday.

‘We have grown a lot’: Lions pleased to end year on a high note

The Lions ended their year on a high with a fourth straight win, and second in a row in the Challenge Cup, when they beat English Premiership club Newcastle Falcons 35-13 at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Lions captain Marius Louw celebrates scoring a try against Newcastle Falcons with flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse at Ellis Park over the weekend. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

It was a fantastic way to finish their rugby for the year after they had a difficult start to the season that saw them with one win of their opening five games in the United Rugby Championship (URC), which included a tough four-game European tour.

