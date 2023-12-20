Daily news update: DA councillor in court for fire that killed family, autopsy suggests Kirsten Kluyts not raped, Zuma “divorcing” ANC

In today’s news, a DA councillor faces murder and arson charges for a fire that killed his wife and three children, post-mortem results have suggested that Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts was not raped, and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says Jacob Zuma supporting another political formation amounts to “divorcing” the party.

We also look at a Grade 7 pupil being raped and strangled in Soshanguve, the memorial service of YFM DJ Nhlamulo ‘DJ Mulo’ Hlungwani, and South African cricketers in the IPL auction.

News Today: 19 December

DA councillor arrested for fire that killed his wife and children to appear in court

Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Michael Buthelezi faces murder and arson charges for a fire that claimed the lives of his wife and three children.

Buthelezi was arrested in Ladysmith on Monday. He is expected to appear in the Bergville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Autopsy report suggests Kirsten Kluyts was not raped

Post-mortem results have suggested that Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts was not raped, the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court has heard.

‘Zuma supporting fake uMkhonto weSizwe’ – ANC KZN slams Msholozi’s ‘gross ill-discipline’

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) says former president Jacob Zuma supporting another political formation amounts to “divorcing” the governing party.

The comes after Zuma announced over the weekend that he won’t campaign for the ANC ahead of next year’s general elections.

Grade 7 pupil raped and strangled in Soshanguve

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has confirmed the death of a grade 7 pupil from Echibini Junior Secondary School in Soshanguve.

The girl was raped and strangled on Sunday.

At least 116 dead in northwest China earthquake

At least 116 people were killed when an earthquake collapsed buildings in northwest China, state media reported Tuesday, as rescue workers raced to start digging through rubble in freezing conditions.

At least 105 were killed and almost 400 injured in Gansu province, local officials said, after the strong, shallow tremor struck around midnight.

Mulo’s memorial to held at the SABC, as Hlungwani family appreciate ‘overwhelming expressions of love’

After his passing on the morning of Reconciliation Day, the family of former YFM DJ Nhlamulo ‘DJ Mulo’ Hlungwani has confirmed that his memorial service will take place at the SABC studios in Johannesburg.

“We invite all those whose lives were touched by Nhlamulo to join us in celebrating his life at his memorial service. The event is open to his colleagues, friends, media representatives, industry peers, and the public,” said the statement by the Hlungwani family.

TikTok is driving Gen Z spending trends, especially among women – survey

According to a survey, Generation Z women are more likely to use TikTok in the US. Three quarters spend time on the Chinese app, compared with 62% of men of the same age.

This difference may explain why young women are driving trends in purchasing and financial behavior. It may also explain why the consumption patterns of Gen Z women are more likely to be influenced by TikTok.

Rossouw and Coetzee join gold rush at IPL auction

Some South African players joined the gold rush on Tuesday, while others were snubbed at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Dubai.

Though Australian players dominated the auction with record bids, some SA stars managed to get in on the action.

Stormers gearing up for more expansive Bulls in URC clash

The Stormers are preparing for a more expansive Bulls team when the two sides battle it out in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

It is going to be a massive encounter between the two teams as they have struck up the biggest rivalry in South African rugby over the past few years.

