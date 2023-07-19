Daily news update: Mkhwebane for prez? Senzo Meyiwa trial, war with Russia

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

In today’s daily news update: The suspended public protector might run for president and the five men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa have again pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa unveiled two new statues on Mandela Day and chilling footage of a great white shark stalking surfers in Jeffreys Bay emerged.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Here’s your easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

What’s next for Mkhwebane?

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she will continue to help people fight for their rights beyond her tenure as head of a Chapter 9 institution.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images / Tebogo Letsie

Mkhwebane briefly spoke about her future plans on Tuesday as she addressed the media regarding issues relating to the Section 194 Inquiry investigating her fitness to hold office.

“From the 16th of October I will be a free agent. I’m still weighing my options [about] where I am going, but for sure I will be serving the public,” she said during the press conference.

READ: What’s next for Mkhwebane? Suspended public protector might run for president

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The five men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa have again pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Picture File: The five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial appearing in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 12 April 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The trial, which has been ongoing for more than a year, got off to a bumpy start on Tuesday morning after one of the defence lawyers was unavailable.

The trial is now being presided over by retired Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who replaced Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela after he was suspended last month by President Cyril Ramaphosa for failing to deliver reserved judgments on time.

READ: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Accused plead not guilty

‘Seeds of greatness’ on Mandela Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa Tuesday unveiled two new statues to commemorate International Mandela Day, celebrated annually on 18 July.

Photos: GCIS

International Nelson Mandela Day was proclaimed by the United Nations in 2009, serving as an opportunity to advance the former president’s values and remember his legacy.

Ramaphosa delivered a keynote address at a ceremony before the first statue was unveiled at the Bhunga Building in Mthatha.

READ: ‘Seeds of greatness’: Take a look at the two Mandela statues unveiled by Ramaphosa

Watch: Shark ‘stalks’ surfers

The world’s best surfers have descended once again on Jeffreys Bay to catch some serious waves at the 2023 Corona Open J-Bay which kicked off last Thursday at Supertubes.

Photo: Facebook: Nathan Florence

Chilling footage of a massive great white shark making its way towards three unsuspecting surfers during this weekend’s surfing action has surfaced online.

Professional American surfer Nathan Florence has shared a video clip and some photos via his videographer, Zoard, of the scary encounter on social media.

READ: ‘Sniffing toes’: Great white shark ‘stalks’ surfers at J-Bay Open [WATCH]

‘Arresting Putin would be war’

President Cyril Ramaposa’s confidential affidavit has revealed that arresting Russian President Vladimir Putin would be a declaration of war with Russia if he travelled to South Africa for the Brics summit in August.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Sergei Chirikov/ POOL/ AFP

Ramaphosa also told the High Court in Gauteng that South Africa does not have the capacity nor appetite to wage war with Russia and Putin.

The court on Tuesday ordered Ramaphosa to make public his answering affidavit on the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) application to force government to arrest Putin.

READ: ‘Arresting Putin would be declaration of war with Russia,’ Ramaphosa warns

In other news:

Daily news, 18 July

READ: Load shedding storm, Petrol price, Uber strike, cold weather