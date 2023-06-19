Daily news update: Peace talks conclude, Magwenya’s denial, Food Lover’s Market

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

In today’s daily news update: President Ramaphosa wrapped up the peace talks in Russia and Ukraine while South Africans celebrated Father’s Day back on home soil.

Meanwhile, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magaweny denied saying he didn’t see or hear the explosions in Kyiv.

Magwenya on Russian missile attack

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is adamant he did not “hear any explosion, see any missile or heard any sirens” while in Kyiv – despite tweeting about it on Friday.

Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya. Photo: GCIS.

Magwenya arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Friday morning as part of an African delegation to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

It is believed that shortly after Ramaphosa’s delegation arrived, Kyiv was targeted by a Russian missile attack.

READ: ‘I didn’t deny anything’ – Magwenya on Russian missile attack

From Africa with peace

Government said the African Peace Mission Initiative – spearheaded by President Cyril Ramaphosa – made strides in fostering dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

Ramaphosa meeting with Putin in Russia on Saturday, after meeting with Zelensky in Ukraine on Friday. Photo: GCIS

Despite the challenges encountered by South African security in Poland, Ramaphosa succeeded in presenting a ten-point plan to both parties, aiming to quell the ongoing conflict.

Ramaphosa, alongside African leaders from Senegal, Zambia, and Comoros, represented the seven-nation, 10-point proposal.

READ: From Africa with peace: Ramaphosa’s tenacious bid to end Ukraine-Russia conflict

Rotten food at Food Lover’s Market

Award-winning author Jackie Phamotse went on a Twitter rant to expose Food Lovers Market for allegedly selling rotten food.

She called for health inspectors to intervene after the supermarket allegedly sold her two packs of rotten chicken.

She tweeted: “At some point health inspectors need to look at the quality of food we buy from @FoodLoversMkt! Two packs of rotten chicken, in a day the fruits and vegetables are off! There is no way!”

READ: Food Lover’s Market blasted for selling rotten food

Flooding and cold front

Brace for a significant downpour, more flooding and another cold front in the Western Cape as weather conditions deteriorate.

Motorists drive along a flooded Milner Road, in Paarden Eiland, on 12 June in Cape Town. Photo: Gallo images/ Gie Burger/Jaco Marais

The latest weather alerts come amidst concern for safety and potential disruptions to essential services, prompting an advisory from the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Severe weather conditions have battered parts of the Western Cape over the past three days, resulting in flooding.

READ: Weather alert: Brace for intense rainfall, more flooding, cold front

Father’s Day

Yesterday – Father’s Day – was all about celebrating fathers in South Africa and the important role that they play.

Miss SA finalists. Picture: supplied

The Miss South Africa organisation shared with The Citizen how the 2023 finalists paid tribute to the dads of the country.

READ: Miss South Africa Top 12 celebrate dads this Father’s Day

